RHONJ Star Reveals Key Moment Was Cut From Explosive Finale Scene

Jennifer Aydin revealed that viewers didn’t get the full story during the explosive “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 finale.

In a September 2024 interview with the “AllAboutTRH” podcast, the Bravo star clarified what spawned two physical altercations between her and co-star Danielle Cabral during the season, as well as the shady comment she made about Cabral’s husband’s “man boobs” during a finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse.

Aydin told podcast hosts Roxanne Bahri and Shantel Butras that she was triggered by a comment Cabral made about her five children that was cut from the finale scene.

“She was going on and on about me,” Aydin said of Cabral. “First, she was talking about how I had no friends. And I think this is where you guys didn’t see, but she actually said something about my kids in that scene. She said, ‘You and your whack job kids.’”

Aydin added that she thinks Cabral’s comment about her kids was cut because it had no “context” during the luncheon scene. “There was this narrative that she was telling me all season that I had no friends. Which was really ridiculous, which is I think why it didn’t make it to final cut,” Aydin said. “And she was talking about me not having any friends again and all this. And I was like, ‘Listen, I was just one at one of your parties dude, your communion, and that [ expletive] was empty. My parties are packed.’ And when I said that she went crazy. She’s like, ‘Look at her talking about my kids.”

Aydin pointed out that she never mentioned Cabral’s kids specifically and was very “conscious ever not to say “kid’s communion.’”

“Like she came after me with the friends. So I said that, and then she said that about my kids which they cut out,” Aydin explained. “Which really was disappointing to me because it’s like, well you included a lot of the things she said about me, you know, like where she shades me, and she belittles me and she insults me. You put all that in.”

Jennifer Aydin Said Danielle Cabral Threw a Pitcher at Her

During the RHONJ finale, titled “When All Is Said and Done,” Cabral targeted Aydin’s marriage. “You have 18 bathrooms, your house is empty,” Cabral told Aydin during the disastrous finale luncheon. “I know you cry, I know you cry alone at home.”

Cabral added that her own husband, Nate, is always waiting for her at the door when she comes home. That prompted Audin to fire back with, “Your husband with the boobs? And you got the brawn, honey!”

As Cabral lunged over the table at Aydin, what viewers didn’t see was that she also threw something. “She threw a pitcher at me,” Aydin confirmed. “When you go to Rails, they usually have these pitchers of water with a handle… it’s like a kind of a melamine material.”

Aydin also explained that a comment she made about Cabral being jealous of her life was in reference to the first time the RHONJ newcomer visited her Paramus, New Jersey mansion. “We were filming a scene one day where her and Dolores came in my backyard,” Aydin recalled. “She came in first, she sat down in my backyard and she looked at my backyard and she was like, ‘This is what I want, This is the dream.’”

“So, when she’s saying that now, she’s yelling at me at the reunion and she’s going on about my husband, how he doesn’t care about me,” she added. “And I cut her off and I go, ‘Your husband with the boobs and you got the brawn.’”

“I didn’t do that to insult her husband,” Aydin clarified. “I really didn’t. Like he was the last thing on my mind. I did it because it was, like, just a quick comeback that came into my head in an attempt to rebut what she was trying to say about my husband.”

Jennifer Aydin Said Her Reflexes Took Over During Her 1st Fight With Danielle Cabral

In September 2023, Aydin and Cabral were temporarily suspended from filming RHONJ after they engaged in a physical altercation during a party hosted by Teresa Giudice. The two got into an argument about a charity event in the episode “Trouble in Tulum.”

Aydin pushed Cabral after she got in her face and called her a “dirtbag.” Cabral then threw a drink at Aydin before some of the husbands intervened to break up the brawl.

After Bravo reviewed the footage, a production source told Page Six the two women were “both filming again,” but “separately.” “Producers are hoping they will organically make amends on camera,” the source added.

Aydin told AATHR podcast that she was disappointed she wasn’t given the chance to explain her side in a traditional reunion setting. She also admitted that she would not have apologized to Cabral if there had been a reunion.

“I think for the most part I just wanted to basically tell Danielle that when I pushed her that it really was just a reflex and I can’t apologize for my reflex,” Aydin said. “My reflex is an action that is done unconsciously based on whatever it is that I’m going through. So I wouldn’t have apologized, but I would have said that I wished that it didn’t come to that. And I would have liked to have seen like what her answer would have been. Because it doesn’t seem like she cares to show any kind of remorse or regret about the whole incident.”

Aydin also revealed that she didn’t even remember pushing Cabral. “I had to watch it back. And sometimes, you know, I’m really quick and like it was my instinct,” she said. “But you know she was doing that in my face. And I think even if you saw my facial expression the way that I just was automatically triggered. I mean, if you can’t tell that that was an instant reaction then I don’t know what to tell you. That’s my truth.”

“I’m like, of course I’m embarrassed that it had to go down that way,” the RHONJ star added. “I would have liked the opportunity to say ‘I wish it didn’t go down that way’ and see what she had to say.”