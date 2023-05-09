Jennifer Lopez Gives Her Reaction to Scandoval

Multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez has some opinions when it comes to “Scandoval,” the mononym the media is using to describe the affair between “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

During Lopez’s stint on “The View” to promote her new Netflix movie, “The Mother,” Whoopi Goldberg asked her if she watched “Vanderpump Rules.”

“You know, I have seen it, but I don’t watch it regularly or anything,” Lopez, 53, said, as shown in a clip shared by Bravo by Gays. “I know of it. I know of it. I do.”

The hosts then explained to Lopez that Sandoval cheated on fellow “VPR” star Ariana Madix with her best friend after they were together for nearly 10 years. “Would you be violent or would you be rational?” Joy Behar asked.

“Oh! Is that what’s happening on ‘Vanderpump Rules’? Jesus Christ,” the entertainer said. “I would just walk out,” said the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer.

Goldberg agreed: “Why waste time?”

“No. You know everything you need to know,” Lopez said. “That’s all the info that you need.”

Behar then did a call back to Lopez’s new film, saying, “Well you play an assassin so anything could happen.”

“I do have some skills yes,” Lopez added.

On the Internet Movie Database, “The Mother” has a tagline that reads: “While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life.” The flick debuts via Netflix on May 12.

The ‘VPR’ Season 10 Finale Teaser Showed Madix’s Reaction

The season 10 finale of “VPR” is slated to air on May 17, and now fans got a glimpse of how Madix, 37, reacted to the affair being exposed in March.

“Me and Raquel became like really good friends,” Sandoval, 40, told Madix.

“I don’t give up a f*** about f***ing Raquel,” Madix said. “Your friendship is f***ng bulls***. ”

“Not it’s not!” Sandoval yelled. “You know everything.”

Madix then said, “I regret ever loving you.”

After the affair became public knowledge, both Leviss and Sandoval issued apologies.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” Leviss told Entertainment Tonight Online.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” Sandoval wrote in an Instagram statement, per People. “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Madix Considered Leviss Her ‘Closest Friend’

Before finding out about the months-long affair between her boyfriend and her friend, Madix considered Leviss to be one of her best friends.

“Raquel is my friend and she’s someone that is kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her,” Madix said in a confessional, per Today.

“Obviously I love Raquel dearly and she’s one of my closest friends and I not only trust and love her but I trust and love my boyfriend,” added when talking to Katie Maloney. “She is, very much so.”

At the end of the last episode, Madix started to realize her relationship with Sandoval had changed.

“We’ve been together now for 8.5 years and somehow, somewhere it feels like maybe he just doesn’t think I’m as important anymore. I don’t know,” she said in a confessional. “I choose Tom over everyone, like I ride or die for you, so I look like an idiot being Tom’s number one stan when he’s not mine.”

Directly to Sandoval she added, “You realize you put me in a position with this where people will think that I’m an f***ing idiot.”

“VPR” air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.