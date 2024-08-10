‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Newcomer Makes Odd Comment About Filming For Season 14

Jennifer Tilly said something strange about filming for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The season 14 newcomer compared working on the Bravo reality show to being in a Hollywood movie.

In an August 2024 interview with Vulture, the Academy Award-nominated actress said of her experience on RHOBH, “To me, it’s like working with Martin Scorsese. My boyfriend always says if he got $40 million, he wants to go into space and experience zero gravity. To me, being on Housewives is experiencing zero gravity.”

“You come in without a script. It’s just sort of like they just wade in there, and they go at it,” the 65-year-old star added. “[Editors] can do anything. They can make you the girl next door, they can make you the villain. They can make you the cranky one, they can make you the patient one. It depends on what they want to show, what’s going to make the story.”

Tilly noted that her co-stars and producers are masters at “spinning a storyline out of thin air.’”

In July, Tilly told Entertainment Tonight that the RHOBH filming environment is “a little cray cray crazy.” But she added, “It’s very difficult work to spin entertainment out of thin air and they all do a phenomenal job of it.”

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John. Tilly and Kathy Hilton are “friends of” the cats in the new season.

Jennifer Tilly Was More Excited to Meet the Housewives Than to Meet Elizabeth Taylor

Tilly is a self-admitted RHOBH fangirl. She told Vulture that when she’s out with her Housewives girlfriends, she feels like she has “a front-row seat at the Super Bowl.”

“I was more excited to meet Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne and the other ladies than I was when I met Elizabeth Taylor,” she admitted.

Taylor died in 2011. It’s unclear when Tilly met her, but she famously owns one of Taylor’s most iconic pieces of jewelry. In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tilly, an avid jewelry collector, shared that the jewelry item that she most cherishes is a Bulgari brooch once owned by the “Cleopatra” star.

“I always wanted a piece of jewelry from her ‘Cleopatra’ period because I’d read about how she used to hang out on Via Veneto in Rome and go into the Bulgari store, where they’d open vats of jewels. That was when she was falling in love with Richard Burton, so I wanted something from that period,” Tilly explained.

“The piece I ended up getting was one that Eddie Fisher got her to try to win her back,” Tilly added. “It’s a brooch that has yellow and white diamonds. When they split up, she paid off the bill for the brooch, which was amazing because she never paid for her own jewelry. So I figured she must have really loved this brooch.”

Jennifer Tilly Previously Said She Doesn’t Have a Housewives-Style House

Tilli is certainly wealthy enough to be a Real housewife. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of May 2024, her net worth is $40 million.

In 2021, she gushed to The Los Angeles Times about how her best friend Sutton Stracke was meant to be on ‘The Real Housewives.”

“Sutton’s born for it,” Tilly said at the time. “She’s such a glamorous girl, she’s really, really rich and she has amazing taste. Her house is so gorgeous, it’s got, like, Andy Warhols. My house isn’t ‘Housewives’ style,” she added.

But Stracke thinks her bestie has what it takes to shine on the show. “Jennifer Tilly has been a great friend of mine for a long time before I even moved to LA,” Stracke told TooFab in June. “She’s refreshing, she gives a very enlightened point of view, she’s funny. She’s everything that I know as a friend, and I think that we’re all going to love watching her.”