‘The Valley’ Star Says He Was Romantic With Anna Nicole Smith ‘For a Year or 2’

“The Valley” star Jesse Lally is opening up about his professional and romantic relationship with late model and reality television personality, Anna Nicole Smith.

During an appearance on the June 5 episode of Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp and Emily Simpson‘s podcast, “Poppin’ Off,” Lally noted that he starred with Smith, who died in 2007, in a commercial for the weight loss supplement, TrimSpa. When Mellencamp asked if Lally “hook[ed] up” with Smith, he replied, “For a year or two, yeah.”

Lally stated that he met Smith while doing the TrimSpa campaign around 2002. The father of one said that after they shot the commercial on a Miami beach, Smith told him was worried she would catch a cold.

“Now we’re walking back. It’s freezing cold in Miami at night time. And we’re walking back to the set. We’re all wrapped in towels. And she’s like, ‘Oh my god. I hope I don’t get sick.’ And I’m like ‘Well, I have a ton of vitamins and supplements and stuff in my room,'” said Lally.

According to Lally, Smith called him later that night and they had a couples massage. He said they took several pictures together during “the massage night.” The Bravo personality also stated that Smith signed one of the photos and gave it to his brother who had come home after a tour of duty in Iraq.

“She signed it for my brother, like, ‘Welcome home.’ It was sweet,” said the 43-year-old.

He also explained that he would visit Smith when she would travel to New York. According to Lally, Smith would also spend time with him while he was in Los Angeles.

Jesse Lally Discussed His Split From His Estranged Wife

Lally and his estranged wife, Michelle Saniei Lally, the father of his 4-year-old daughter, Isabella Bunny, are separated. While speaking to Decider in May 2024, Lally stated that he wanted to keep his family together. He said, however, that he felt a weight lifted after he announced his separation in early 2024.

“When Michelle moved out, I just had this lightness. So that pain and aggression and anger was all kind of, like, lifted, and that’s when I really kind of settled in,” continued Lally.

Jesse Lally Opened up About His New Love Interest

During the May 2024 Decider interview, Lally opened up about his new love interest, Lacy Nicole. He shared that he is “super happy” in the relationship.

“She’s amazing. We’ve been friends for a long time. And yeah, newly started dating,” said the Beverly Hills Estates Estates Director.

Lally made similar comments about Nicole in a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“She’s just has an incredibly personality. She’s just like a loving soul,” said the father of one.

Lally also shared his thoughts about Saniei Lally having a new boyfriend, Aaron Nosler. He stated that the idea of his estranged wife dating someone else was initially “hard to accept.”

Lally suggested his opinion changed after he invited Saniei Lally and Nosler to his house for Isabella’s fourth birthday party in April 2024.

“It was fun. I think they were the last to leave,” said Lally.

He also stated that he and his daughter like Nosler.

“He’s a nice guy,” said the “Valley” star.