Jesse Solomon Gives Major Update About His Dating Life

“Summer House” star Jesse Solomon is sharing an update about his dating life.

During an August 7 Amazon Live, Solomon, who joined the “Summer House” cast in season 8, was asked if he is “still single.” As fans are aware, Solomon routinely went on dates throughout the show’s 8th season.

“I am seeing someone. I know, it’s pretty crazy. Yeah. That’s all I need to say about that. It’s a change of pace, for sure. I’m getting used to it. I’m learning, I’m growing. But it’s great. I’m super happy,” said Solomon during his Amazon Live.

Solomon also shared how he and the individual he is dating plan out their time together.

“The girl that I’m seeing right now, we have a shared note. For better or for worse. Any time we see something that we want to do, we just throw it in the note. And when we do something, we cross it off the note. And it kind of just keeps it fun when you find things that you’re excited about,” said Solomon.

Solomon also said he “recently deleted [his] dating apps.”

“I know what you’re thinking – ‘That’s crazy for Jesse Solomon, the guy who once went on three dates in a single week,’” said Solomon during the Amazon Live. “But, when you find somebody you like, you got to leave the dating apps behind you. They’re also very distracting. And I found that it was more of an entertainment thing for people than a real life meeting up and dating situation.”

Jesse Solomon Opened up About His Dating Life in May 2024

Solomon spoke about his dating life in a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. He said becoming a reality television star and social media personality made it “easier” for him to connect with individuals he is interested in on social media. He clarified that he has “never had a problem” getting dates.

Solomon also referenced that his castmate Ciara Miller criticized his dating habits and labeled him as “kind of a trash bag” in “Summer House” season 8, episode 11. He said he now finds Miller’s comments endearing. In addition, Solomon said he was “looking for the right girl,” but also did not want “to waste anyone’s time” when it came to dating.

Solomon made similar comments about Miller’s remark during a May 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” He stated he appreciated her apology for the comment. He said, however, that he believes she still “thinks [he is] a little trash bag-y.” Solomon also clarified that he and Miller are on good terms.

“She’s a good friend and she keeps me accountable,” said Solomon.

Ciara Miller Spoke About Her Friendship With Her Co-Star in May 2024

Miller opened up about her friendship with Solomon during a different May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She said while she “love[s] Jesse Solomon,” she “will never fail to put him in his place.”

“I will always be the girl to check the guys, a little bit. Because they live up here. And we have to bring them back down to earth. I feel like that’s what we were put on this earth to do. I’m just literally doing the Lord’s work,” quipped Miller.

She also said she believes “Jesse is a great guy.” She then explained why she took issue with his dating habits during “Summer House” season 8.

“I just think he is in this phase where he just wants to have fun. And I appreciate him being honest about it,” said Miller to Us Weekly. “I think over the summer, [his] words and actions weren’t really aligning. Like what he was saying and what he was doing. I’m like ‘What is it that you really want?’ But now after knowing him, I’m like, ‘Yeah, you want to go have fun.'”