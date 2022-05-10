Jesse Williams Nude Video Leaked Ahead of WWHL Appearance

Jesse Williams is starring in a new Broadway show titled “Take Me Out” in which he plays Darren Lemming, a professional baseball player dealing with coming out to his teammates.

During the show, Williams has a scene where he is completely naked. And while video recording of the show isn’t permitted, someone broke the rules — and Williams’ naked body has been all over social media.

Williams appeared on the Monday, May 9, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in which he discussed his nude scene with host Andy Cohen. Williams appeared on WWHL with his “Take Me Out” co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Cohen pointed out how many people close to Williams would come to see the show while he’s totally naked on stage — but it doesn’t seem to bother Williams one bit.

“Everybody makes such a big deal. It’s a body. Once you see it, you realize it’s whatever,” Williams said. About an hour before the episode aired, the nude video hit the internet. According to Entertainment Weekly, this episode of WWHL was filmed at an earlier time.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Footage Was Leaked the Same Day That Williams Earned a Tony Nomination

Williams is riding a high just one month into the new Broadway show. On May 9, 2022, he learned that he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, according to E! News. Ferguson was also nominated in the same category.

Within hours, naked photos of Williams found their way to the internet. According to the New York Post, the photos and some videos were first shared by GayBlog.ca.

The Post reports that those who attend the show are required to place their mobile devices into an envelope and seal it before entering the theater. However, someone sitting fairly close to the stage broke the rules and captured Williams during a shower scene.

Shortly after the nudes hit the internet, several people starting posting memes, and some people took to social media to thank the person who broke the rules.

Williams Discussed His Nude Scene at Length on WWHL

During his time on WWHL, Williams was asked about the nude stage scenes — which differ from nude scenes in a movie, mainly because there’s a live audience watching.

“Does the audience react to the nudity on stage?” Cohen asked Williams.

“A non-reaction is a really interesting reaction. The quiet, you know, creates a lot of insecurity,” he responded. Cohen then asked if William wants a reaction from the audience to which he replied, “I don’t like any of it. I’ve learned in my minutes of theater [experience] — which is all a first for me — is don’t try to read into it because it just creates more insecurity.”

Cohen pointed out how crazy it is that Williams’ stage debut features a totally nude scene.

“I’m told it’s quite insane, but it’s a first so I have nothing to compare it to and I won’t be scared of anything after this, that’s for sure,” Williams joked.

