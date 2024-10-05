RHONY Star Gives Baby Update Amid Season 15 Pregnancy Teaser

Jessel Taank of “The Real Housewives of New York City” gave an update on her pregnancy plans following the season 15 premiere, titled “Apple of My Lie.”

In October 2024, the 44-year-old mom of two told People magazine she wants to expand her family with her husband Pavit Randhawa, but that there is hesitation because she has to “go through the motions of [in vitro fertilization] to conceive.”

“I wish it was easier for me, but it isn’t. And so, sort of conversations surrounding having another baby, it just comes with a lot of [effort],” she said.

Taank also explained that her husband is worried about the “financials” of having a third child. “So, I think he’s hesitant. And it’s also a lot of work,” she explained.

Taank and Randhawa share 3-year-old twin sons Kai and Rio, who were conceived after multiple cycles of IVF.

During her first season on RHONY, Taank was open about her desire for a third child. On the season 14 reunion, she was asked if she was able to convince her husband to try for Baby No. 3. “No,” she said, per BravoTV.com. “I really have to work on him. He’s so against it. I think that we’re right now just trying to find our footing. There’s a lot going on.”

Jessel Taank’s Husband Shot the Idea of More Kids on the RHONY Season 15 Premiere

Viewers saw the couple talk about family planning in the RHONY premiere. After accompanying her foodie husband on the subway to a Chinatown eatery called Carol’s Bun, Taank broached the subject of having a baby girl, but Randhawa shut the idea down.

“No more kids,” he said. He also reiterated “definitely” no when Taank suggested their future baby girl could be “just like” her.

Taank also pointed out that they were still paying a lot of money for embryos to be stored in Beverly Hills and needed to figure out what to do with them.

In October 2024, Taank Told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she and her husband decided to move their embryos from a Los Angeles fertility center to New York City.

“We’re in the process of transporting my babies on ice from Rodeo Drive to New York, maybe Park Avenue. So they’re going from one shi-shi place to another shi-shi place,” she told the outlet. “But, you know, that’s step one. Step two is actually doing something with them. We’re in the sort of weeds of figuring it out.”

Other RHONY Stars Have Talked About Babies & There Is a Pregnancy Tease This Season

There has been a lot of baby talk among other RHONY cast members. On the season 15 premiere, Ubah Hassan revealed she would consider having a child with her boyfriend Oliver Dachsel. Hasan, 41, told Erin Lichy and Rebecca Minkoff, “I’m not young, so I was really nervous if he wants to have kids.”

She admitted in a confessional that she never thought she would want to have a baby because she likes her sleep and doing what she wants to do. “But when I’m talking to Oliver at dinner time with a little candlelight, I’m like, ‘Yes, let’s do it,'” she said. “I don’t know, it just felt right. You’re good-looking, I’m good-looking. Let’s see if we can produce something.”

“I think I’m going to start trying in November, December,” she told Lichy and Minkoff, adding, “If it works, great. “

Co-star Brynn Whitfield also has a timeline for babies. In October 2024, the 37-year-old Bravo star told E! News she won’t wait around for a husband. “I’m very open about wanting to be a mommy, even if that means I don’t get to follow the typical path of being a wife first,” she shared. “I’m supposed to be a mommy in life. So, after freezing my eggs earlier this year, you’ll see the continuation of that and the juxtaposition between having your eggs on ice and also trying to date and have fun.”

Whitfield estimated that she wants to have her first child at age 40 and wants a “minimum” of two kids.

According to BravoTV.com, there will be some sort of pregnancy dish on the new season of RHONY. In the season 15 trailer, Taank is seen discussing a rumor about someone getting pregnant unexpectedly after a “wild night” with “some other guy.”

In an Instagram Q&A on October 2, co-star Sai De Silva responded to a fan who asked, “Who’s pregnant?” “Can I just tell you!! When this info came to light, I almost died,” De Silva responded. “My eyes were bulging out of my head. Unfortunately, I can not say, but stay tuned.”