‘Below Deck Med’ Star Announces Pregnancy

Baby on board!

In a July 25 Instagram post, former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Jessica More announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. More was a stewardess on season 5 of Bravo’s hit series, working alongside Captain Sandy, Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier, and deckhand Alex Radcliffe.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy, Charli,” More wrote in the caption of the photo, as she showed off her bump in a bikini. “So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess.”

In the comments section of the post, many “Below Deck” and “Below Deck Med” alums commented, wishing her congratulations. “Finally I don’t have to keep this a secret anymore,” wrote Katie Flood, who was Chief Stew on last season’s “Below Deck Med.” “Beautiful mumma.”

“Congrats girlie!!” wrote Colin Macy-O’Toole, who worked as a bosun the same season as More. Another member from their season, Anastasia Surmava, also commented, writing, “Congratulations gorgeous mama!!!”

More Isn’t the Only ‘Below Deck Med’ Star Who Is Growing Her Family

More isn’t the first member of the “Below Deck Mediterranean” crew who has decided to expand their family in recent years. In June 2020, former Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier announced that she was expecting her first child. Ferrier welcomed a baby girl named Ava Grace in October 2020, but during a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly, the star admitted that she is “on the fence” about having a second.

“Josh has [thought of baby No. 2], but I’m on the fence still,” Ferrier explained to the outlet at the time. “I think I still have PTSD. I had a really traumatic labor. So, I don’t know.”

During the interview, Ferrier also spoke about how she was dealing with some Instagram trolls chiming in on her parenting. “I actually put something up on my Stories the other day and I was like, ‘Look, this isn’t to be rude. Thank you very much for all the advice, but I don’t take my parenting advice off strangers on the internet, so you can probably save your breath,’” Ferrier said.

Ferrier starred in “Below Deck Mediterranean” during seasons 1-5, but was let go halfway through her last season after Captain Sandy discovered that she had “undeclared” anxiety medication and a vape pen on board.

In 2020, More Admitted That She Would Be Open to Returning to the Show

While speaking with Nylon in October 2020, More admitted that she would be open to returning to “Below Deck Mediterranean” at some point, explaining that she “learned a lot” while on charter. Although, now that she’s with child, it’s unclear if her plans have now changed.

“I think I would do the show again, with being naive yet again, thinking I could vindicate myself,” More told the outlet at the time. “I’m just a eternal optimist. So, I would do it again in the hopes of that. There are positive lessons in everything. I learned a lot. I met some really amazing people. I got to travel to the Med, which is gorgeous. Overall the experience was something that I’m grateful for. And the lessons…you can’t make that s*** up.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of this season’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” every Monday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Gives Answer on Returning to RHOBH