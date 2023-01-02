‘Below Deck’ Star Opens Up About ‘Most Intense Experience’

Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” third stew Jessica More opened up about the difficulties of parenting and being a mother a couple of months after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Charli.

On December 27, 2022, More posted a photo on Instagram of a quote from poet Yung Pueblo that said in part, “They asked her, ‘How do you get through tough moments?’ She answered, ‘Do not trust the way you see yourself when your mind is turbulent and remember that even pain is temporary.'” The quote also spoke to the importance of accepting emotions and not being too hard on yourself.

More captioned the post with some detail about her life as a new mother, writing, “From my labor to now, the beginning of motherhood has single-handedly been the most intense experience, pushing me to the brink of exhaustion.” She said it was without a doubt the hardest thing she’d ever been through.

Jessica More Said It Was Possible to Feel That It Was Hard & Still Love Her Child Completely at the Same Time

In her caption, the former third stew also said, “Boy this just isn’t talked about enough lol I think people don’t want to talk about how hard it is in fear that people will think that that means there’s any regret or frustration towards the child.”

More explained that it wasn’t the case at all and it was possible to acknowledge the difficulty of the situation while still having tremendous love for her baby. “It can be incredibly hard and you also show up and love your child and be incredibly grateful for their existence,” she said. “It can be both hard & magical.”

On November 17, 2022, More wished a happy one-month birthday to her daughter on Instagram where she also spoke about the rollercoaster of emotions. She wrote in part, “This past month has been the most magical, transformative trying month of my life.” The former “Below Deck” star thanked her friends and family for helping her through the past month and concluded, “It truly takes a village.”

Jessica More Previously Said She’s Not in a Relationship With the Baby’s Father But He Was Going to Be in Her Daughter’s Life

More hasn’t revealed much publicly about her baby’s father but told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he’s not a “Below Deck” star or even a yachtie. She also told the publication that the two are not in a relationship but that the plan was to co-parent. “He lives in Ft. Lauderdale,” she said. “He’ll be a good dad.”

Despite that, she said she imagined she would be raising her child mostly by herself along with help from friends and family. More also said she was planning on getting her real estate broker’s license in Florida, where she now lives, since she had a license and experience in the industry in Los Angeles in the past and her yachting days are behind her now.

