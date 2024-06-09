‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Says She ‘Probably’ Won’t Return for Next Season

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Jo Wenberg, who appeared on the show’s 11th season, discussed her future on the series during an appearance on the June 6 episode of Billie Lee’s podcast, “Billie & the Kid.”

While recording the podcast episode, Lee inquired whether Wenberg planned on going “on next season if there is one.” The hairstylist replied that she did not believe she would film for the Bravo series again.

“I don’t even know. My car broke down yesterday. I don’t even know, like, how I’m going to fix my car. So [expletive] I have no idea,” said Wenberg. “That is down the road. Probably not. It’s been a ride. Yeah, probably not.”

Wenberg then asked Lee, who filmed several seasons of the show, if she would come back for a future season.

“I would say, ‘Just say no,'” replied Lee.

Wenberg then requested Lee to ask her if she would return to “Vanderpump Rules” again. Lee complied and repeated her question. Wenberg responded by immediately saying, “No.”

“No, no, no, no, no,” continued Wenberg.

Jo Wenberg Discussed Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz

During the “Billie & the Kid” podcast episode, Wenberg discussed her relationship with Tom Schwartz. In the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, Wenberg and Schwartz confirmed they had a sexual relationship. Wenberg also stated she was frustrated that Schwartz would not label their relationship.

Wenberg told Lee that she and Schwartz ceased communication. She also reacted to Schwartz labeling her as a “liar” during a May 2024 episode of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s podcast, “When Reality Hits.” She stated that she “never” lied to Schwartz. In addition, the hairstylist said she believed Schwartz was “the biggest liar” because he was not honest about their relationship.

“I have so many things in my head and heart that he would not want me to say,” said the 35-year-old. “And I won’t say it. I know so many lies that he’s told and I will never say it. So if you’re going to call me a liar, maybe talk to me about that before. Because being [called] a liar is very triggering for me.”

She stated, however, that she does sometimes exaggerate details.

Wenberg also denied Schwartz’s claim that she spoke negatively about him to his family members.

“I would never ever talk about some of those situations. Because I adore some of his siblings immensely,” said Wenberg.

Tom Schwartz Shared His Thoughts About Jo Wenberg

During the May 2024 “When Reality Hits” podcast episode, Schwartz discussed his dynamic with Wenberg. He stated that he took issue with comments Wenberg made about him on Instagram. In addition, he was unhappy that she publicly shared his text messages after he blocked her on social media.

“Clearly she’s acting out. Her feelings are hurt. Okay, I don’t want to invalidate her feelings. But also I have feelings. And they are valid too,” said Schwartz.

In addition, Schwartz stated that he believed Wenberg is “building a [social media] following at [his] expense.” He also said he is frustrated that she has been “playing the role of a victim.”

Schwartz clarified that he enjoyed spending time with Wenberg following his 2022 split from his ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

“It was so fun. But we were never in any sort of conventional, exclusive relationship. And we were coasting in a really nice direction,” said Schwartz.

The 41-year-old stated that he began noticing “red flags” about Wenberg at the start of the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, filmed in the summer of 2023. He stated that he decided to pull away from Wenberg for several reasons.

“In my experience, she’s a compulsive liar,” said the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

According to Schwartz, Wenberg made “dangerous accusations” about him to his family members.

“She went behind my back and called my family and said some [expletive] up things,” said the 41-year-old.

Tom Schwartz & His Girlfriend Discussed Their Relationship in April 2024

Schwartz and his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, 23, appeared on an April 2024 episode of Nick Viall‘s podcast, “The Viall Files.”

While recording the podcast episode, Skoro shared that she met Schwartz during the summer of 2023. According to the University of Oregon graduate, she and her friends visited Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood bar, TomTom, where Schwartz is a junior partner. Skoro stated that she approached Schwartz after she saw him at the establishment.

“I just randomly saw Tom. And I was like, ‘He’s looking hot.’ So I told him,” said Skoro.

In addition, she stated that while she loves Schwartz, they are not in an official relationship.

“It’s one of those things where we’re almost. But I want to be in the most perfect place,” said Skoro.