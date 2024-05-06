Jo Wenberg Shares Surprising Photo Ahead of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Finale

Jo Wenberg reunited with Rachel Leviss days before the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale is set to air.

In an Instagram post on May 4, 2024, Wenberg posed for a photo with Leviss after meeting up with her for breakfast. The geotag for their location was Los Angeles. To cap off her post, Wenberg penned—and later edited—a lengthy caption about kindness.

Wenberg struggled to fit in with the “Vanderpump Rules” friend group after she was brought in as a friend of Tom Schwartz. Leviss, meanwhile, has been on the outs with just about everyone on the cast following her shocking cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval in March 2023.

Jo Wenberg Cut Down Her Caption About Kindness

As of this writing, Wenberg’s Instagram caption focuses on her friendship with Leviss. “It’s ok to hate me – but HEAR ME OUT/ kindness really wins!!!! ❤️” the hairstylist wrote in May 2024. “It’s been so nice to be friends with Raquel – such a warm soul. LET’S ALL GET ALONG kiddos. ❤️. If you decide to be negative on this post, you don’t get it. You don’t get me, you don’t get them, you don’t understand this adventure. This isn’t controversial / this is real, and I just really want everyone TO GET ALONG. ✨❤️💋JO.”

But the original version of the caption was much longer. It also included shoutouts to multiple members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. Wenberg edited the caption after fans questioned why she tagged “Vanderpump Rules” stars in it.

In screenshots posted by @realityops, Wenberg reflected on her time on the Bravo reality show and revealed who was nice to her during filming.

“It’s OK to hate me but hear me out, kindness really wins,” she wrote. “Try the opposite of hating me and try to love me. I really respect the whole ‘Vanderpump Rules’ team and the people who make their lives real for others, myself included. It’s been hard but give them grace I have high hopes for this journey and these humans. It’s been so nice to be friends with Raquel — such a warm soul. I might even say that I’m also friends with Sandy and also Billie Lee and also Schwartz. And Lala never did anything mean to me and Ally was kind and so was James and Brock and Scheana. Let’s all get along kiddos.”

Wenberg continued with, “I’d tag Tom Schwartz, but I can’t, he doesn’t let me tag him (idk why) apparently / but TY$ I’d love to tag you more than anything.”

She also explained why she made the post about kindness and “taking sides.”

“Why I posted this is because I truly want people to understand that there doesn’t need to be this taking sides thing,” she wrote. “At the end of the day, I’m allowed to be close to humans who I love. Please stop with the negativity. Bravo or production doesn’t do this, the people who make comments on our photos do. Try to think before you speak and stop hurting these beautiful humans who have their lives on camera and think about how they/we feel. I’m not even close to their massive followers they have or their platforms, but I’m an empath and I find it really hard to see them all doing their best and then being torn down. Give them (me) grace.”

“I’m speaking even on behalf of Katie— leave her alone,” she added. “Leave Tom alone. Leave Lala and James and Allie and Scheana and Brock and Tom and Ariana—just leave ME alone. At the end of the day, I can put my head on my pillow and know this group of humans were kind and truthful and as Katie says ‘consistent.’ This isn’t controversial, this is real and I just want everyone to get along.”

In both versions, Wenberg threatened to “block” any haters.

Wenberg’s post received a variety of reactions. “Kindness is key 💕🤟🏼,” wrote Rachel Leviss.

“I feel like if T$ asks her to not make posts about him, she should stop doing that,” came another comment.

Tom Schwartz Distanced Himself From Jo Wenberg But He Won’t Reveal Why

In 2022 and into 2023, Wenberg’s relationship with Schwartz progressed to more than friends. That didn’t go over so well with his ex-wife Katie Maloney, who took issue with Wenberg sending her a heartfelt text about her divorce only to later hook up with Schwartz.

In a preview for “The Vanderpump Rules” finale, Wenberg is seen apologizing to Maloney if she ever hurt her in any way. “It’s not a sorry if,” Maloney replies. “It’s just a sorry. Yeah, it’s weird. You’re weird.”

During an appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast in April, Schwartz hinted that something caused him to distance himself from Wenberg after filming wrapped.

“We had undeniable chemistry,” he said of his “lightning in a bottle” relationship with Wenberg. “And then…and then some things happened which I’m not talking about publicly but they’re very valid reasons as to why I pulled away and had to distance myself.”

Schwartz clarified that he still thinks Wenberg is a “great” person.

In April 2024, Wenberg spoke out on Leviss’ “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast to admit that she no longer speaks to Schwartz. “That doesn’t mean that we might not talk in the future and it doesn’t mean that I don’t miss him,” she said.

“We’re not on bad terms at all,” she added. “I had to set some boundaries and I feel good about that.”

