Jo Wenberg Shares What Wasn’t Shown During the VPR Season 11 Finale

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Jo Wenberg is sharing details about the show’s season 11 finale.

During a May 2024 Instagram Live, which was uploaded on the RealityOps TikTok account, Wenberg discussed a moment involving Tom Sandoval. She stated that Sandoval had a tense interaction with an aggressive individual wearing a gold jacket while filming the season 11 finale. According to Wenberg, she fell around the time of the incident, which viewers did not see.

“I asked Sandoval if he was okay. Because you don’t see that I face planted. And Sandoval was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘Yes,'” said Wenberg. “Well before that I walked past the cameras, like, ‘Oh my god.’ ‘Cause I had just fallen on my face. But they didn’t show it … It was just a crazy situation.”

She also denied rumors that she was wearing the unnamed individual’s gold jacket.

“I do not know who that person was,” said Wenberg.

Tom Schwartz Discussed His Relationship With Jo Wenberg

In a May 2024 episode of “The Valley” star Kristen Doute‘s podcast, “Balancing Act,” Tom Schwartz spoke about his current relationship with Wenberg. As fans are aware, the former friends previously had a sexual relationship.

Schwartz stated that he is no longer in contact with the hairstylist. The 41-year-old also said he was unhappy that Wenberg took to Instagram Live to read text messages from him, wherein he requested her to “leave [him] alone” and stop publicly speaking about him and his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro.

“It felt like a major violation when she went and read that. And she cherry picked it to fit her narrative online. And I get it — she’s going through some feelings,” stated the 41-year-old.

In addition, Schwartz stated if fans knew the reason he cut Wenberg off, they would have more sympathy for him.

“The reasons I pulled away from Jo are very valid,” stated Schwartz.

He also said while he “wish[es] [Wenberg] well,” he will never let her back into his life.

Tom Schwartz’s Girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, Opened up About Their Romance

During a joint April 2024 interview with Skoro on “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Schwartz stated that he did not like some comments Wenberg has made about him.

“I see that she’s out there doing podcasts, and kind of leaning into the role as a victim,” said the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. “And I don’t want to invalidate her feelings. Because they are very valid. But it just sucks.”

He also stated that he eventually decided he needed to end their friendship, despite their “undeniable chemistry.”

“Some things happened. Which I’m not talking about publicly. But they are very valid reasons as to why I pulled away. And had to distance myself,” said the 41-year-old. “But where I [expletive] up, I should have just talked about it with her. But it would have had to be a confrontation if you knew what I was going to say. And I just didn’t have the energy to do it.”

While recording the “Viall Files” podcast episode, Skoro stated that she met Schwartz at Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood bar, TomTom, in the summer of 2023. According to the University of Oregon graduate, she approached Schwartz at the establishment because she found him attractive.