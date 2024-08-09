VPR Personality Expresses Interest in Starring in ‘The Bachelorette’

“Vanderpump Rules” personality, Jo Wenberg, expressed interest in starring in the ABC reality series, “The Bachelorette.”

In an August 7 Instagram Story, uploaded on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit, Wenberg shared an image of herself throwing a football on the beach. In the caption, she encouraged fans to sign her up for “The Bachelorette.”

“Sign me up to find a man!” wrote Wenberg.

She also tagged the official Instagram account for “The Bachelorette.”

In addition, she shared the video of her throwing a football in an August 7 Instagram Reel.

“make me the next Bachelorette,” read the caption of Wenberg’s Instagram upload.

Jo Wenberg Said She Would Not Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Wenberg appeared in the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” During a June 2024 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” personality Billie Lee‘s podcast, “Billie and The Kid,” Wenberg said she would not return to the series if the show is renewed for another season.

During the podcast episode, Wenberg spoke about her and “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz‘s relationship. As fans are aware, Wenberg and Schwartz had sexual encounters. However, Schwartz has said they never labeled their relationship and did not exclusively date. Schwartz is currently in a relationship with Sophia Skoro.

Wenberg released text messages from Schwartz in a May 2024 Instagram Live. According to Wenberg, Schwartz texted her that she “was manipulative” and “was using disturbing language.” She said he wrote that her “erratic online behavior is unsettling.”

In addition, Wenberg said Schwartz requested her to not publicly “mention [him] or [his] girlfriend anymore.” According to the hairstylist, he also asked why she would “waste another second of [her] life chasing someone who doesn’t want to be with [her]?'”

In addition, Wenberg said Schwartz blocked her on social media.

Tom Schwartz Responded to His Castmate Revealing His Text Messages

Schwartz responded to Wenberg sharing his text messages on a May 2024 episode of Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Balancing Act.” He said that “it felt like a major violation when she went and read that.” According to Schwartz, Wenberg “cherry picked [the text messages] to fit her narrative online.”

“The reasons I pulled away from Jo are very valid. And she has to respect those,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz also said Wenberg “told some egregious lies.”

“I’ve called her out on a few of them. But some are just so uncomfortable to bring up that I never addressed it,” said Schwartz to Doute.

During the interview with Doute, Schwartz said he did not intend to be in contact with Wenberg again.

“I wish her well. But yeah, she’s not in my life in any capacity anymore. And never will be,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz made similar comments during a May 2024 interview on Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” Schwartz said Wenberg made “dangerous accusations” when speaking to his family.

“She went behind my back, and called my family, and said some [expletive] up things,” said Schwartz on Taylor and Cartwright’s podcast.

Jo Wenberg Discussed Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz on Billie Lee’s Podcast

During the June 2024 interview on “Billie & The Kid,” Wenberg suggested she was surprised by Schwartz’s comments about her on Cartwright and Taylor’s podcast.

“Very weird. I don’t know who’s behind that situation. But it doesn’t seem like it’s his – that’s not his MO,” said Wenberg during the June 2024 podcast episode.

She also said she did not “like he talked about some of his family members.”

“I would never ever talk about some of those situations. Because I adore some of his siblings immensely and so that made me sad to get to this place of like really – I think he’s just very angry about how he’s portrayed. I miss him. I tried to contact him multiple times to be like, ‘Hey can we have a conversation?’” said Wenberg.

She also said that Schwartz was unwilling to have a conversation with her. In addition, she said she “know[s] so many lies that he told.”

“I will never say it,” said Wenberg to Lee.

She also denied his claim that she is a liar.