RHONJ Star Says He Was ‘Being Attacked’ While Filming New Season

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personalities John Fuda and Rachel Fuda are teasing information about the show’s upcoming 14th season.

During the May 1 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” John Fuda acknowledged that he told his castmate Teresa Giudice that she is “the poster child for mortgage fraud,” during season 14, in reference to the fact that she went to prison after being charged with fraud. The father of three stated that he did so because he felt “attacked,” presumably by Giudice. He also said certain RHONJ personalities brought up his 2008 arrest.

“When you are being attacked — and I feel I’m being attacked, you have to — you have to defend yourself. Your past has come out and it’s like that was 20-something years ago – why are you doing that? Why are you digging stuff up from my past? That’s not fair,” said John Fuda.

In addition, he stated that he did not intend to get involved with drama when his wife joined RHONJ during season 13.

“I wanted to have fun with this. I wanted to go out and drink. And have a good time. The next thing you know I feel like I’m Teresa’s storyline this year. If it wasn’t for me, what else would she have?” said John Fuda.

Rachel Fuda Discussed Filming RHONJ Season 14

While recording the May 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Rachel Fuda noted that the RHONJ cast was divided during season 14. She referenced that Giudice and her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga “refused to film” together for the show’s 14th season. She stated that while she had “fun” filming, “it was a stressful season.” The 33-year-old also said she disagreed with how some of her castmates behaved during RHONJ season 14.

“I feel like there’s a lot of toxicity in our cast. On our show. And I don’t think there’s a place for it, in any work environment,” said Rachel Fuda.

Melissa Gorga Opened up About Her Dynamic With Teresa Giudice

Gorga discussed the 14th season of RHONJ while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2024. She stated that she and Giudice did not film scenes together, outside of group events, for season 14. She also said she accepted that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, will not make up with his sister.

“I fought for so many years. For other people, honestly. More than even myself. I fought for the family and for my husband and my kids. And I realized that it’s not worth fighting for and I’m actually not doing them any favors,” said Gorga.

Teresa Giudice Stated She Will No Longer Cover for Her Brother

Giudice made similar comments about her dynamic with the Gorgas in a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly alongside her daughter, Gia Giudice. She stated that she is not interested in mending her relationship with the couple.

“I covered a lot for my brother throughout the years. I did that because of my parents,” said the reality television personality.

She also suggested that her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, had difficulty filming the series.

“On the show, you have people who have nothing better to do than to focus on trying to hurt, like, me and my husband. So that’s what’s happening on the show. Can’t wait for next season. Because we’ll have a lot of receipts,” said the Bravo star.