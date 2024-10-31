Bravo Star Announces Departure From Popular Series

Real estate agent and investor Josh Altman confirmed he is exiting the Bravo series, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

Altman, who began appearing in the series in 2011, released a statement about his “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” departure following its 15th season to People magazine on October 31. He stated that he and his wife, real estate broker Heather Altman, whom he wed in 2016, are leaving the show because they “just felt the time was right.”

“We’ve kind of been on the fence the last couple years about if we kept pushing through. It was a very tough decision and it’s bittersweet for us,” said Altman to the publication.

Altman clarified that his dynamic with his co-stars is not why he is leaving the series. He stated that he and his wife are “just at that point in our lives where our family comes first and our kids [Lexi, 7 and Ace, 5] are growing up so fast.”

He also noted that he and his wife have been long-standing “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” cast members.

“It has to do with us. We’ve done it. My wife’s been on that show since she was 20 years old. I’ve been on that show since I was almost a new real estate agent. We are different people than when we started the show. We were babies when we started the show. It’s time to kind of close that chapter,” said Altman, as reported by People.

Josh Altman & Heather Altman Discussed Filming the Series Together

In a joint July 2024 interview with Decider, Josh and Heather Altman said they appreciated that their entire relationship has been documented on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” Heather Altman stated that she was around “23, 24 years old” when she met her now-husband while he was filming the Bravo series.

“I’m 39 now. It’s wild that we’ve been filming this long. Literally the first time we’ve ever met to dating, engagement, babies, weddings, everything has been captured on the show. That’s just a blessing for us to have that footage and to be able to share that with our family,” said the mother of two to the publication.

Josh Altman also said he is looking forward to his son and daughter watching the Bravo series when they are older.

“I get excited watching it. I think it’s cool because I can’t wait until Ace and Lexi — our children are old enough to understand the show and get to watch literally the moment Mom and Dad met. And then the next 15 years of our lives,” said Josh Altman in the Decider interview.

Josh Altman Spoke About Joining ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ in 2011

During an appearance on a November 2023 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval‘s podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom,” Josh Altman noted that he became a “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” cast member during its fourth season. According to Altman, he was viewed in a negative light during season 4.

“I came in and I ruffled feathers. And so, I was hated for the first couple seasons. And it wasn’t until my parents gave me a referral to a very sweet older lady,” said Altman on the podcast episode. “She was 90. And I go and meet her at the condo and I’m selling it. And at the end of the day, I just couldn’t charge her. I just said ‘I don’t want any commission. I’ll just help.’ It’s like a pro-bono. I do a few of them a year just for certain reasons.”

Altman said he was viewed more positively after his interaction with the older woman on the Bravo series.

“That’s what changed it,” said Altman to Sandoval.