Josh Flagg Teases ‘Big, Massive Fight’ on ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd announced the end of their marriage before “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” began filming its 14th season but viewers will be able to see the fallout of their separation unfold during the season.

According to Josh Altman, Bravo “caught the entire divorce on camera,” he told Page Six. “That’s the type of TV you couldn’t pay for,” he added. In fact, Flagg teased a major fight with his ex during an interview with E! News.

He said the two co-list a property together on the show, which is also teased in the trailer, but that they have “a big, massive fight.” The realtor added, “That will be one of the higher-rated episodes of Million Dollar Listing.” He then added, “I think that that will be the last deal that I will be working on with him.”

Josh Flagg Also Spoke About His Current Relationship With Andrew Beyer, Who Will Be Appearing in the Season

During his interview, Flagg opened up about his new boyfriend, Andrew Beyer, who made his debut on MDLLA via the season 14 trailer and will appear at some point this season. “Everything’s going great,” Flagg said.

He shared that they’ve been dating for around 10 months, as they went Instagram official just a few weeks after he publicly announced his split from Boyd. However, the two were friends for a few years before that, Flagg said, and they have quite a bit in common. Beyer is also a real estate agent and is listed on Flagg’s website as his partner at Douglas Elliman.

The “Million Dollar Listing” star described his boyfriend as “adorable” and said their relationship is “very healthy, very strong.” While he shared that he’s not rushing to get married again, he did see the relationship going far as he said he doesn’t see the point in dating someone “unless you plan on spending the rest of your life with them.”

The Premiere Episode of MDLLA Season 14 Hinted at the Tension Between Bobby Boyd & Josh Flagg

The 14th season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” will see a focus on only three agents, fan favorites Flagg, Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor. Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes all announced their exits before the show began filming but the remaining cast members have said the pared-down format allows more focus on their friendship and their personal lives.

Flagg described Altman as a “brother” and told E! News he was glad the season would show their friendship.

He also spoke about his outburst toward his co-stars that was previewed in the trailer, explaining that he “didn’t really care” that they had been speaking with Boyd as he didn’t think they should have to pick a side in their divorce. However, he said it was “rude” to share the details of their friendship voluntarily as he hadn’t asked, which meant he wasn’t interested.

