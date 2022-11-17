Josh Flagg Admits He’s Looked at Wedding Venues With New Boyfriend

Is “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Josh Flagg ready to get married again?

During a recent interview with People, Flagg admitted that he and his new boyfriend, Andrew Beyer, have already looked at wedding venues together. Currently, the two are not engaged, but it seems like that could change in the future.

“Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we’re not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations,” Flagg told the outlet in an interview published on Nov. 16. “And [we] met with the planners and they were probably thinking, ‘Oh, so when’s the date?'”

His boyfriend, Beyer, who was present for the interview, also added, “We don’t know. We’re just looking.”

During the interview, Flagg also revealed that the pair will soon be moving into a new home together. “It’s a beautiful home,” Flagg said. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s got a tennis court, but neither of us know how to play tennis. Maybe we’ll take up tennis for a hobby.

In March 2022, Flagg announced that he was getting divorced from his husband of four and half years, Bobb Boyd, in a statement via Instagram. Boyd had appeared on episodes of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” throughout the past few seasons.

Josh Flagg Wanted to Be ‘Transparent’ About His Divorce From Boyd

In the statement he released via Instagram announcing his divorce, Flagg wrote that he wanted to be “transparent” about it all.

“Bobby and I are divorcing-this might sound abrupt but I felt like I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline,” Flagg said. “This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

The post continued, “It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that. Thank you for all your unwavering support.”

Josh Flagg Opened up About the New Relationship During an October 2022 Interview

Flagg opened up further about his new relationship while speaking with Page Six in October 2022, explaining that he wouldn’t be with someone if he didn’t see marriage in the future.

“I don’t think I’d be dating somebody that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life with because that’s just otherwise filling time,” Flagg explained to the outlet at the time.

Flagg continued, “One of my really close friends the other day was saying, ‘Yeah, I have no plans to marry my girlfriend.’ …I’m like, ‘Why are you guys together the last five years? Don’t you want to be partners? What are you waiting for? What’s the purpose? You’re not getting any younger.’”

Flagg also revealed how supportive his new partner is of him and his career.

“Andrew’s like, ‘I don’t give a s***. I hope you’re the most successful person,'” Flagg said. “My previous person … his actions would imply [the opposite]. … Anything I did, it was always, ‘Oh, this was handed to you, this was that, you didn’t … create your business.’ … It was just not nice.”

Viewers can catch the season 14 premiere of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

