Why Isn’t Jules Daoud on Summer House Season 5?

During the Season 5 premiere of Bravo’s Summer House, fans may see a familiar face missing, and that’s Jules Daoud. So, where is she? Is Jules Daoud coming back to the show?

Although Daoud never made a formal announcement that she was leaving Summer House, she is not back for Season 5. However, during a February 2020 interview with Refinery29, Daoud may have hinted a bit at her departure, explaining that she wants to focus on her business in the future.

“Right now, I’m focusing on my social media marketing for businesses, but I have a couple smaller projects in the works that I can’t talk about just yet,” Daoud revealed to Refinery29 at the time. “I would love to go back to the Hamptons this summer, but my headspace just isn’t there yet.”

Daoud joined the Summer House during Season 4, after she was invited out by Hannah Berner. Daoud had just made the move from Chicago to New York City at the time.

The Season 4 Reunion Uncovered Some Serious Drama Between Jules Daoud and Another Cast Member

During the Summer House Season 4 reunion, it was discovered that there was some serious drama going on behind-the-scenes between Daoud and costar Luke Gulbranson. While at a 4th of July party, Gulbranson tried to have Daoud hook up with his friend, and Daoud didn’t want to. As a result, this caused a rift between the two and, at one point, things even got physical. It’s possible that this drama could be one of the reasons why Daoud did not return.

“It was very bizarre,” Daoud said about her falling out with Gulbranson during a May 2020 interview with AfterBuzz TV. “I mean, I’ve really never dealt with a guy like Luke before. Just the way that he kind of assumed that I would hook up with his friends just for complimenting them, like, this is 2019. I was shocked that, like, that’s your behavior. It was just disappointing.”

During the interview with AfterBuzz TV, Daoud revealed that she has not spoken to Gulbranson since the reunion. “Luke and I have not spoken,” Daoud said at the time. “I mean, I just would expect better from a 36-year-old. Like, if you still have these feelings that need to be sorted out then you should be the 36-year-old guy that you are and reach out to me and hash out those feelings. Don’t tell me to my face that we’re cool and, you know, we can agree to disagree and move past it when clearly he’s not ready to move past it.”

Jules Daoud Also Had Drama With Jordan Verroi

During Season 4, Daoud also had drama with another member of the Summer House, Jordan Verroi. “I thought Jordan’s intentions with me were good and his true colors, you know, as the weekends kept going on, they just started coming out,” Daoud said to AfterBuzz TV.

Daoud continued, “He played me. It disgusted me honestly and I actually got really emotional when the girls told me that he just wasn’t into me because this whole time like he’s sleeping in my bedroom and telling me that he wants to take me home to mom and like all of these like romantic things and then oh I’m just not into you it’s like go back to the city and figure your s*** out.”

Season 5 of Summer House premieres on February 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.

