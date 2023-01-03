Real Housewife Opens Up About Spouse’s ‘Double Whammy’ Cancer Diagnosis

On January 2, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova posted a sweet message of support for her wife Martina Navratilova after the tennis legend announced that she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

A few hours after Navratilova shared the news with Tennis.com and added that both cancers had been caught at an early stage, Lemigova posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram and captioned it, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this.”

Lemigova’s comment section was flooded with messages of support and well-wishes from fellow Bravo stars, including Reza Farahan, who posted the prayer hands emoji, and Larsa Pippen, who commented red heart emojis.

Her RHOM co-star Adriana de Moura wrote, “Yes! Together we will win this battle.” Lisa Hochstein shared several red heart emojis while Guerdy Abraira wrote, “We love you both and positive thoughts only.” RHOP’s Wendy Osefo commented, “Sending you both so much love during this time.”

Martina Navratilova Announced on January 2 That She Was Diagnosed With Stage 1 Throat Cancer & Early Stage Breast Cancer

Navratilova, one of the greatest tennis players in history, announced on January 2 via Tennis.com that she’d been diagnosed with stage 1 throat cancer. The publication wrote that she first noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November 2022.

It didn’t improve with time so a biopsy was done and Navratilova received a positive result for throat cancer. During her throat examinations, doctors also discovered an unrelated form of early-stage breast cancer.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” she told the publication. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.” Navratilova, 66, is set to start treatment this month and according to Tennis.com, her type of throat cancer — HPV — responds well to treatment.

The athlete was previously diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2010 but she had a lumpectomy and six weeks of radiation and was cancer-free six months after the diagnosis.

Julia Lemigova & Martina Navratilova Began Seeing Each Other in 2008 & Got Married in 2014

Lemigova and Navratilova met back in 2000 at a party but it wasn’t the couple’s time yet and it wasn’t until 8 years later that they reconnected. Lemigova, who has two daughters from other partners, explained on RHOM that she ran into her now-wife a second time at the French Open in 2008 and asked her if she wanted to grab breakfast.

The two had breakfast together three days in a row, Lemigova shared, and then said the tennis star “moved in.” In September 2014, Navratilova proposed to Lemigova at the US Open, telling the crowd that she felt it was the right time and was thankful she got a yes from her partner. The couple tied the knot a few months later, on December 15, 2014.

