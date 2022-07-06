Bravo Star Critically Injured in Boating Accident

A Bravo star was critically injured in a boating accident on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

“Top Chef” star Justin Sutherland was on a boat with some friends when things went terribly wrong, according to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help aid in his recovery.

Sutherland was in Minnesota and was behind the wheel of a boat when his hat flew off in the wind. When he tried to grab it, the boat hit an oncoming wave and he was thrown into the water. The account on the GoFundMe page indicates that Sutherland ended up landing near the boat’s motor.

“The propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage. His jaw is severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time,” the GoFundMe page reads.

A rep for Sutherland told Heavy that Chef Brian Ingram will be reading a statement from the Sutherland family on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

“Here is how to help. Please click on website link in his profile to reach the GoFundMe page. We are grateful for all the kind messages and are sharing them with Justin,” reads the initial message from the family, posted on Sutherland’s Instagram account on July 5, 2022. In the meantime, the family has asked for prayers and privacy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutherland Is Expected to Make a Full Recovery

Sutherland is currently hospitalized and has already undergone multiple surgeries. Several additional surgeries are expected but he should make a full recovery.

“The great news is, he is going to be fine. With some time, he will possibly be better than fine. He is adding more character to the face we know and love, and the most important news, his beard is intact,” the person who created the GoFundMe wrote.

At the time of this writing, more than $85,000 of the $500,000 goal had been raised. The money is going to help Sutherland pay his medical and rehabilitation bills as he won’t be able to return to work for quite some time.

Updates on Sutherland’s condition will be posted to his Instagram account.

Fans Have Rallied Around Sutherland & Are Hoping He Makes a Speedy Recovery

Several colleagues and fans have posted their well wishes for Sutherland on his Instagram feed.

“Oh s***. Praying you’ll back on your feet asap my friend. F***. Hang in there,” wrote actor Joel McHale.

“Sending good vibes, real sorry to hear this,” one comment read.

“Awful news man. I’ll be thinking of you and I hope you make a quick recovery,” someone else added.

“Sending my thoughts for a safe recovery,” another person said.

“Oh my god, please send my love to Justin for a speedy recovery,” Chef Amanda Freitag wrote.

“Sending lots of love and wishes for a speedy recovery,” a sixth comment read.

Even more messages were posted on the GoFundMe page, with many people leaving their well wishes along with their generous donations.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Spotted With Cigarette & Fans Can’t Believe She’s a Smoker