‘Jersey Shore’ Star Apologizes to Andy Cohen for Past Comments

“Jersey Shore” star Jenni “JWoww” Farley issued an apology to Bravo producer Andy Cohen.

In a February 2024 interview on “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Farley shared she will likely not appear on the Bravo series “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” despite living in New Jersey and knowing some of the show’s cast, like Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. She stated that she thinks Cohen “hates [her].” She explained that she previously shared she did not feel comfortable as a guest on his talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” The mother of two then stated that she “want[ed] to publicly apologize” for her remarks regarding Cohen.

“I said something negative about Andy. But it was just like my insecurity of like being nervous about going on his ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ ‘Cause he’ll ask crazy questions that as an introvert, I don’t love. And it got completely blown up,” stated the MTV personality.

Farley stated that Cohen contacted her about her comments.

“Andy took his time and he didn’t have to – and he messaged me so apologetically. So nice. So I want to reciprocate that. And say thank you so much. And I’m sorry that I even said that on a podcast,” continued Farley.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Made Her Comments About Andy Cohen in an August 2023 Interview

During the “Viall Files” podcast episode, Farley referenced remarks she made during an August 2023 interview on the “Out & About” podcast. According to Page Six, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star stated she “was petrified” as a “Watch What Happens Live” guest. She explained that Cohen “scares [her].”

“He’s intimidating because you never know what’s gonna come out of his mouth, and as a woman, you can become very insecure very quickly,” stated Farley.

She also stated that Cohen often inquires about her appearance.

“Every single time I’m on his show, he asks me like, ‘What plastic surgery have you gotten done?’ … and I’m just like, it’s 2023, bro. Like, who gives a [expletive]?” said Farley.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Did Not Appreciate Andy Cohen’s Comments About Her Possibly Appearing on RHONJ

One of Farley’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars also has been at odds with Cohen. In a January 2023 interview on Cohen’s radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a conversation with the Bravo producer after he stated he could not picture her starring on RHONJ.

“Someone said we should put Snooki on the ‘Jersey Housewives.’ I said, ‘I don’t see it.’ I was like, ‘I don’t see it at all. Ever. Now here’s why I said it — I view you as like, one of the faces of MTV,” said Cohen. “And the face of ‘Jersey Shore.’ And so to me, it’s like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It’s too different.”

Polizzi interjected that that he had replied “Nah, I’m good” when someone had approached him about including her on RHONJ.

“I’m not mad about it. I just didn’t like your little ‘Nah, I’m good,'” explained Polizzi.

She clarified that she “love[s]” Cohen and is not interested in feuding with him.

“We love each other!” said the “Jersey Shore” star.