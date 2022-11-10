Former Southern Charmer ‘Triggered’ by Memories of the Show

One guest star who appeared in several earlier episodes of “Southern Charm” is speaking out about the “triggering” experience on social media.

Viewers might recall K. Cooper Ray as a Charleston resident who was a friend of the cast in the first three seasons of the show and threw a couple of events for the city. In season 2, he threw a fashion show along with cast member Landon Clements and later that season hosted the first annual Founders’ Ball.

On November 4, Cooper posted a photo of himself with Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Clements on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “This popped in my FB feed today and, well, triggered is what they call it? I guess. it’s like we’re on the deck of the Titanic and I’m the only one who sees the iceberg. Oh well, Yolo, right?”

He also said in response to someone’s comment that he should return to the show, “Not for all the tea in China.”

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to K. Cooper Ray’s Instagram Post as Some Wondered Why He Was Still Posting About the Show

Fans had mixed reactions to Ray’s comments on Instagram, as several people shaded him on a Reddit thread as “thirsty.” Someone wrote, “Hasn’t been on show in years yet still brings it up at every opportunity, very regretful indeed.”

Another person wrote, “K Cooper Ray is one of the thirstiest little succulents I’ve ever seen.” Someone else commented that Ray couldn’t have been that bothered if he was sharing an old photo about it.

Despite that, several people wrote that they loved seeing him on the show and would like to see him make his return. “I loved him on the show,” someone commented. Another said on Instagram, “I loved watching you on SC.”

K. Cooper Ray Left the Show After Appearing as a Guest the First Few Seasons & Was Later Sued by Patricia Altschul

Ray had a very public falling out with Patricia Altschul several years ago that made its way to court. According to court documents obtained by The Blast in 2019, Altschul and Ray were set to attend mediation in court after the “grand dame” of Charleston sued her former co-star for defamation.

She said Ray had repeatedly “attack[ed] and malign[ed]” her and was defaming and harming her reputation. She also claimed that Ray was using her “likeness and identity” to promote his “Southern Charm” tours of Charleston despite her prohibiting him from using her image and name.

Ray denied the claims in his former co-star’s lawsuit and stated that his public statements, such as “She seemed so lit I don’t think she recognized me,” were simply his opinion. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Ray claimed instead that Altschul cut ties with him due to his friendship with her estranged friend Kathryn Dennis. He said she also took issue with his Snapchat aftershows during season 3.

