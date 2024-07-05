EXCLUSIVE: Kate Chastain Shares How She’d Like to Return to ‘Below Deck’

While promoting her partnership with Dramamine and the brand’s “No Drama on Deck” Sweepstakes, which ends on September 22, former “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain exclusively spoke to Heavy about her time on the Bravo series.

During the interview, Chastain, who left “Below Deck” in 2020, shared that she would be willing to film for the series again as a charter guest.

“I’ve been waiting for Bravo’s phone call to have me do that,” said Chastain. “I already see, like — what a great mid-season trailer seeing me walking down the dock. Like maybe people would wonder, ‘Is she joining as crew?’ You know – we don’t know. But then I would prefer it to be as a charter guest.”

The former chief stew also revealed if she missed any aspects of being on “Below Deck.”

“Working on yachts — it’s a really unique experience. It’s hard work but it is kind of fun. The comradery that you get with your crew. The beautiful places that you get to go to,” said Chastain.

The former Bravo star then noted that she welcomed her son, Sullivan, in May 2023.

“So, I mean, I don’t miss the work that much, ‘cause now that I’m a mom, that’s a new kind of work. But I certainly enjoyed the years that I did it,” said Chastain.

Kate Chastain Discussed Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving ‘Below Deck’

During her interview with Heavy, Chastain shared her thoughts about Captain Lee Rosbach leaving “Below Deck.” The reality television personality noted that Rosbach, who starred on the series for a decade, had suffered from a nerve issue.

“I think Captain Lee had a very strong, long run. And I think that for his health it is the best choice for him to stay home,” said Chastain.

She also complimented Captain Kerry Titheradge for successfully taking over Rosbach’s position.

“I think Kerry had very large shoes to fill. And he’s doing a fantastic job,” said Chastain.

Captain Lee Rosbach Spoke About His Health in May 2024

During a May 2024 interview with E! News, Rosbach spoke about his health issues. He stated that he has been “doing great” following his recent leg surgery.

“I’ve been going to the gym every day. I still have a slight limp, but other than that I don’t have to use a cane or any crutches or anything like, which I’m grateful. I’m happy to be healthy again,” said Rosbach.

In addition, he shared his thoughts about Titheradge working as captain during the 11th season of “Below Deck.”

“It seems that Kerry’s got his hands full. I think they fired four people this year. That’s a lot. I thought I was good at firing people,” said the former Bravo star.

During the E! News interview, Rosbach also discussed his new Oxygen series, “Deadly Waters With Captain Lee.” He stated that the true crime series has “occupied a lot of [his] time and thought process.”

“It is so totally different from ‘Below Deck.’ We have people that get killed. Even though on ‘Below Deck’ I may have felt like I wanted to kill somebody at one time or another, it didn’t actually ever happen. Here we’re in a little bit more of a serious nature and it affects people’s lives and people do lose their lives,” said the former “Below Deck” star.