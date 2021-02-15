Kate Chastain Reveals Which ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Would Make It on ‘Below Deck’

During a recent interview, former Below Deck star Kate Chastain revealed which Real Housewives stars would make the best crew…and who would be thrown overboard.

“Gizelle [Bryant], I think, would make a great second stew,” Chastain said of the Real Housewives of Potomac star to Us Weekly. “I think she’s very supportive. I think she’d be fantastic at the job. Also, Sonja Morgan would just make me laugh. I don’t really think she’d be amazing at the job, but man she’d make me laugh.”

However, there’s one Real Housewives star that Chastain would not want to work with while onboard. “I definitely think that we can all agree that Ramona Singer would not be great,” Chastain revealed. “She would probably not want to unpack the luggage for other people. She doesn’t even like to do it for herself!”

Chastain was a member of Below Deck during Seasons 1-7. She announced her departure from the show ahead of Season 8, writing on Instagram, “I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role.”

Kate Chastain Is a Big ‘Real Housewives’ Fan

As one of the hosts of Bravo’s Chat Room, Chastain has become a huge Real Housewives fan over the years. In September, Chastain shared her thoughts on some of her favorite franchises. “I love how these ladies are able to discuss their issues with each other, but they get over it pretty quickly for the most part,” Chastain said about The Real Housewives of Potomac to Page Six. “I love how they involve their husbands all in such different ways. Like, they’re all very open and honest with their journey. I just think it’s such a great show.”

Chastain is also a fan of The Real Housewives of New York. “I love Leah [McSweeney] so much,” Chastain said. “I also love Sonja [Morgan] so much. I would like to be friends in real life. So I wouldn’t mind stopping by as a friend, friend of. Maybe not in the same capacity as much as Elyse [Slaine] did. But maybe just like once.”

Kate Chastain Is Open to Joining ‘The Real Housewives’

During an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Chastain revealed that she would be open to joining The Real Housewives of New York, as she now has an apartment in New York City.

“It’s pretty much like Below Deck,” Chastain told Us Weekly at the time. “You get to drink and talk about the people on the show in confessionals without the work … and you don’t have to wear a uniform, [so] that sounds great.”

During the interview, Chastain also said that she had been thinking about what her Real Housewives tagline would be for a while now. “My old tagline used to be: I may have a resting bitch face, but that’s the only part of me that’s ever resting,” Chastain revealed to Us Weekly. “But since I stopped yachting, I’m doing a lot of resting.”

