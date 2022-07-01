Below Deck Star Says Chef Ben Robinson ‘Scared Away’ Her Date

Fan favorites from “Below Deck” Kate Chastain and Ben Robinson are not only still friends since their time on the hit Bravo show but they actually live in the same building and Chastain recently opened up about that dynamic.

In a May interview with Melissa Pfeister on the “Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister” podcast, the beloved former chief stew shared that she does sometimes introduce her dates to Chef Ben but warned prospective suitors that if they are introduced, it’s actually a bad thing. “Sometimes I do introduce them to Ben,” she shared. “But if I’m introducing you to Ben and you’re my date, it’s probably not a good sign.”

Chastain then spilled a story about bringing over one of her dates that “wouldn’t leave” to meet Robinson and said her former co-star and his friends scared the guy away.

Chastain Said She Took Her Date Over to Introduce Him to Robinson

Chastain told Pfeister that having her former “Below Deck” co-star in the building has its advantages and shared the story of a night she had a date over. She said she should have met him at a restaurant but since they’d been out on other occasions, she decided to invite him to her apartment. However, when their evening was over, she said, “I was like ‘Tonight was fun but I’m not really looking to have company for the night.’”

She continued, “And he’s like, ‘Well, I did drink some sake, so I think you won’t mind if I stay over.’” The former chief stew said she was texting Robinson and told him that her date wouldn’t leave. “I was like, ‘I hope you’re awake because I’m knocking on the door,’” she added. Chastain explained that she told her date that she wanted to introduce him to her “friend Ben,” adding:

I walked in with this guy, and Ben’s having people over, like a business dinner. And I go to the kitchen to make a cocktail. And next thing I know, the date is running for his life out the front door. He’s like, ‘Hey, I have to go.’ And I said, ‘OK.’

Chastain shared that she asked Robinson what happened and he said it was mostly his friends at the dinner table who were “cracking their knuckles” and saying they didn’t like her date. She said one of them asked him, “‘Have you ever been put in a headlock until you fell asleep and woke up someplace you don’t remember or you don’t know where you were?’ So he left, so it worked,” she spilled, describing what Robinson did as “cute, like a protective brother.”

Chastain & Robinson Worked on Several Seasons of ‘Below Deck’ Together

Chastain and Robinson appeared on the second, third and fourth seasons of “Below Deck” together and developed a close relationship during that time. In her podcast appearance, Chastain described it as a love-hate, sibling relationship. “Did I ever think I’d be living upstairs and having him scare away dates? No,” she shared. “But am I surprised? Also no.”

She told listeners that she’d describe their relationship as like “twin brother and sister,” adding, “Like we’re competitive with each other, but we also always somehow end up next to each other. So it’s not weird at all.”

