Kate Chastain Shades ‘Treacherous’ Co-Stars From Her Former Bravo Show

Kate Chastain has always been known for her sharp wit and quick comebacks and the “Below Deck” alum recently threw some shade toward her former co-stars from “Bravo’s Chat Room.”

During an interview with Ricky Cornish about her experience on Peacock’s latest offering, “The Traitors,” Chastain was asked which show was a “tougher experience” between “The Traitors” and “Bravo’s Chat Room.” Chastain replied promptly, “Oh, I love you. ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’ was so much more treacherous and traitorous,” as her fellow guest Reza Farahan laughed. She said “The Traitors” was a much better show, however.

Cornish suggested that a subsequent season of “The Traitors” could see Chastain playing with just her co-stars from “Bravo’s Chat Room,” which were former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Porsha Williams, and it would be a “really chaotic” show.

“The murders would be real,” Chastain replied bluntly.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kate Chastain Was a Producer for ‘Bravo Chat Room’ But She Soon Left the Show & Later Shaded Her Co-Stars & Called It a ‘Miserable Experience’

“Bravo’s Chat Room” began amid the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020 and featured the four stars, “some of the network’s most opinionated women,” discussing via Zoom the top moments in the Bravo world and pop culture in general.

Chastain was not only a host of the show but one of its producers, except she soon left the show and later slammed her co-hosts. In an interview with Us Weekly, she shared that she “didn’t really feel like explaining my reason for leaving ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’ immediately after I left because I just felt like if I told the truth about why I left, people would assume I was just giving an excuse, but truth does always eventually come out.”

The former “Below Deck” chief stew then shaded Berner and Williams, telling the publication that their “character” ended up getting revealed on their own shows. “It was a miserable enough experience that I don’t even like thinking about it,” she spilled. “Bravo’s Chat Room” has since been canceled.

Kate Chastain Is Appearing on ‘The Traitors’ Alongside 4 Other Bravo Stars

Chastain is appearing on Peacock’s reality TV competition show, “The Traitors,” which dropped in its entirety on the streaming platform on January 12. The show is hosted by Alan Cumming and features 20 contestants living in a Scottish castle and competing for a quarter of a million dollars.

Chastain is one of four cast members from Bravo shows, along with Farahan, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville and “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke. In another interview about the show, Chastain said she felt as though the reality stars had bigger targets on them compared to the contestants who had never been on TV before.

Chastain said people were “just looking for reasons to hate us,” but that she didn’t blame them as they were “brats.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’