Kate Chastain Calls Out Real Housewives Star

Former “Below Deck” chief stew Kate Chastain has been very open about her thoughts on “The Real Housewives” franchises and she recently called out one RHOBH star.

On September 3, Chastain tweeted about the drama on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and called out newbie Diana Jenkins. “I’ve been in a van/ stuck on a boat with Ashton [Pienaar]… put me in a room with Diana. I’m ready #RHOBH.” As “Below Deck” fans will remember, Chastain and Pienaar clashed on season 7 of the hit Bravo show and during a confrontation on a crew night out, a drunk Pienaar punched the window of the van that was taken the cast back to the yacht.

While Chastain made it clear that she’s not a fan of Jenkins, she has praised another “Real Housewives” star recently. On July 22, former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville tweeted, “My favorite new human is @Kate_Chastain -and mostly not even new. Yes I am medicated right now as my doctor has me on medicine LOL.” Chastain replied on July 23, “My new favorite human is @BrandiGlanville and no I am not medicated right now but I did just pour my 2nd glass of bubbles but tbh that’s pretty much my standard after 5 pm resting state.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hannah Ferrier Also Commented on the RHOBH Drama & Shared That She Was on Garcelle Beauvais’ Side

I’ve been in a van/ stuck on a boat with Ashton…..put me in a room with Diana. I’m ready #RHOBH — KateChastain.eth (@Kate_Chastain) September 3, 2022

Another “Below Deck” alum addressed the recent drama on RHOBH, namely the terrible online bullying attack aimed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son in the wake of Beauvais’ feud with Jenkins. “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew Hannah Ferrier told Showbiz Cheat Sheet during an interview, “I hate [the attacks on] children, I hate the whole racism stuff… With Housewives, they go low, they go dirty. It’s a pretty brutal setup.”

Ferrier explained that the drama often comes with the territory on the “Real Housewives” shows and said “you’re signing up to rip each other’s heads off.” Cast members that don’t bring drama often don’t get welcomed back for other seasons, she shared. “So it’s pretty disgusting what’s going on,” she told the publication. “Because I love Garcelle as well. I think she’s such a fabulous woman. I’m definitely Garcelle and Sutton [Stracke] on Beverly Hills,” she laughed.

Many Below Deck Fans Have Wanted to See Chastain Join the Real Housewives Franchise

Rumors have swirled a few times in the past about Chastain possibly joining a “Real Housewives” franchise herself after she stepped away from “Below Deck” but she clarified that she wouldn’t be joining due to the amount of drama.

“I love Miami,” Chastain spilled on the Discretion Advised podcast. “I love that franchise. I think they’re all really great. And interesting and funny and fresh. But being on a Housewives show, I’m not well practiced at just being on camera and maybe causing drama. I shy away from that.”

She said she enjoyed “Below Deck” because it’s a show “built around an occupation.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’