Bravo Stars Chime In on Kathy Hilton’s RHOBH Drama: ‘Drag Me’

Kate Chastain has never shied away from showing her opinions on other Bravo shows on Twitter and is a self-professed fan of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

However, in the last couple of years, she’s also shared that she’s become a massive fan of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as well. “Who expected it to be this good? No one!” she shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in 2021. “I mean if you told me a year ago that Beverly Hills would be the best franchise of 2021 I would not have believed you.”

On October 12, as the RHOBH season 12 reunion was airing, the former “Below Deck” chief stew chimed in on their feuds and admitted that she was on Kathy Hilton’s side in that franchise’s drama. “Kathy Hilton could yell and scream at me awful things while stomping on my own glasses and I would absolutely love every single minute of it and probably like her even more,” Chastain tweeted.

It seems she’s not the only Bravolebrity who feels that way as “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay replied to Chastain, “AMEN. Drag me, Kathy!” with a crying laughing emoji.

Chastain previously showed her love for Hilton on RHOBH back in July 2021 when she tweeted a clip of Dory from “Finding Nemo” and wrote, ““Going to tell my kids this is Hunky Dory.”

Kate Chastain Previously Shared Her Thoughts on Another RHOBH Star, Diana Jenkins, & Said She Felt ‘Ready’ to Face Her

It’s not the first time this season that Chastain gave her thoughts on the RHOBH cast as she called out newbie cast member Diana Jenkins in early September.

The “Below Deck” chief stew commented on Twitter on September 3 that she’d been “in a van/ stuck on a boat” with her seasons 6 and 7 co-star Ashton Pienaar. “Put me in a room with Diana,” she said, “I’m ready #RHOBH.”

Fans of “Below Deck” will likely remember the dramatic crew night out in season 7 that led to a confrontation between Chastain and Pienaar. The intoxicated bosun punched the window of the van that was taking the cast back to the yacht.

Earlier This Summer, Kate Chastain Joked That Brandi Glanville Was Her ‘New Favorite Human’

In addition to being a fan of Hilton, Chastain has also expressed her love for another “Real Housewives” star in the past, former RHOBH cast member Brandi Glanville.

On July 22, Glanville took to Twitter to say that her “favorite new human” was Chastain before admitting, “Yes I am medicated right now as my doctor has me on medicine LOL.”

The “Below Deck” star replied the following day that her “new favorite human” was Glanville and added that while she wasn’t medicated at the time, she “did just pour my 2nd glass of bubbles.” She quipped, “but tbh that’s pretty much my standard after 5 pm resting state.”

Chastain shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that “The Real Housewives of Potomac” was another of her favorite Housewives franchises.

