Fans React to Kate Chastain’s Selfie With Pete Davidson

With rumors swirling that Kim Kardashian is dating comedian Pete Davidson, the “Saturday Night Live” star has become a topic of discussion. Former “Below Deck” alumn Kate Chastain photographed an encounter she had with the 27-year-old. On November 5, the former chief stewardess uploaded a picture that featured her and Davidson posing together at an undisclosed location. Chastain sported a black leather jacket and glasses. Meanwhile, the “King of Staten Island” star wore a blue sweatshirt. Both Chastain and Davidson focused their attention on the camera lens.

“Post roller coaster ride selfie,” read the post’s caption.

It is unclear whether Chastain actually took the picture after going on a roller coaster or if she was referencing that Davidson had been photographed at Knott’s Scary Farm with Kardashian in October 2021.

Fans were quick to comment on the post.

“Didn’t know you were dating Pete Davidson. The man is like a village bicycle …” quipped a social media user.

“When will you be hosting #SNL ?? You’ve got my vote!! And have Captain Lee appear in a parody sketch!! Hello, Pete!!” replied another.

“He is more popular than beanie babies at this point. Everyone trying to get him on their roster,” wrote a third Twitter user.

“Oh oh – watch out @KimKardashian Kate is coming after your man. Lol [crying laughing emoji],” chimed in a different Twitter user.

Kate Chastain Revealed if She Would Return to ‘Below Deck’ in January 2021

Kate Chastain departed from “Below Deck” following the show’s seventh season. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight alongside Josiah Carter in January 2021, the television personality revealed if she would be willing to return to the series. As fans of “Below Deck” are aware, Carter worked as a stew during the show’s sixth season.

“I have an idea of how this could work, Josiah, I think you should be the chief stew next season and I should be the third stew,” stated Chastain.

She explained that if she was the third stew, she would be “down in the laundry room hiding.”

“I would just be down there with my music and be like, ‘Hey guys! Here’s your towels!’ Like getting to be a part of it with zero responsibility. When you are the third stew, you don’t realize how wonderful your life is,” asserted the 38-year-old.

She then suggested that she would like to not have to interact with guests while working on a yacht.

“Third stew — you don’t even have to look or talk to the guests if you don’t want to. You could stay down there, privacy, you could wear your pajamas, who cares, nobody is looking at you,” said the former “Chat Room” host.

Kate Chastain Shared Whether She Has a Desire to ‘Below Deck’ Cast Member Again

During an October 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Kate Chastain discussed “Below Deck.” The television personality shared if she had a desire to be a cast member of the show again.

“There’s no part of me that misses it. I just really enjoy watching it from my couch,” asserted Chastain.

The former “Below Deck” star also noted that she has been approached outside of the show by yacht owners to work for them.

“I went out with some people for dinner who have three yachts on Friday night so I said, ‘I’ll go to the boat show with them but I don’t want to be a chief stew.’ I said, ‘I have a dog.’ I blame the dog,” revealed Chastain.

