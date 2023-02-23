Kate Chastain Keeping Information About Her ‘Miracle’ Pregnancy Private

Kate Chastain is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, with her first baby due on May 8, 2023, but she recently revealed that there are certain aspects of her pregnancy that she wants to keep private.

The “Below Deck” star, who announced that she was expecting in December 2022, described her pregnancy as a “happy miracle.” She admitted that she “wasn’t planning it, but was hoping for it” in an interview with ET. Chastain hasn’t disclosed the details of her pregnancy as she explained that it wasn’t just her information to share but confirmed that she would be raising her baby solo.

“I would love to share every detail with how it happened and everything, but I think I’m gonna be a good mom because I’m realizing, like, this is not just my information,” she told the publication. “Like, my unborn child, one day, will have access to the internet and we’ll be able to Google, and I just feel like it’s not just my information to share.”

She said she’s been cautious about what information to share and has wanted to keep some things private and “special,” including the baby’s gender, which she revealed she knows but is keeping to herself. The former “Below Deck” chief stew also said she’s had a very easy pregnancy and hasn’t been sick. “We’re excited, but I’m not really in a rush,” she said. “We’re happy with the amount of time that’s left.”

Kate Chastain Opened Up About Telling Captain Lee Rosbach About Her Pregnancy

While Chastain didn’t reveal too much about her “miracle” baby, she did share with ET that Captain Lee Rosbach was one of the people she gave a heads up about her news early. She said she called him and told him to call her tomorrow when he was alone, explaining that she tried to be “casual” but the “Below Deck” captain immediately knew something was up.

“He’s like, ‘Are you OK?!'” she recounted. “And I was like, ‘I’m fine, just call me tomorrow when you’re alone’… and him and [his wife] Mary Anne are, of course, thrilled.”

She said the captain, with whom she worked for several seasons on “Below Deck,” and his wife are going to be like grandparents to her baby, “like it or not,” she added.

Kate Chastain Said the Hardest Part of Her Pregnancy Was Going to BravoCon & Not Telling Anyone

Chastain also spilled on the difficult experience of being at BravoCon, where she was a host on the BravoTV.com stage, as she said she was at week 11 and a half of her pregnancy. “You’re really not supposed to share [news of your pregnancy] until you’re at week 12,” Chastain confessed, and it was really difficult to explain not drinking to all her fellow Bravo stars.

“I must have told at least 43 people I was on antibiotics, and I’m such a bad liar that I just started locking myself in my hotel room, because everybody was there having a good time, and I was pretty sure people were on to me because, Kate Chastain, you’re not having a drink with us? Are you [OK]?” she told ET, saying that was the “hardest thing.”

Chastain was the chief stew on “Below Deck” from season 2 until season 7, after which she stepped back from the hit Bravo show. However, she remained very much involved in the Bravo world as she continues to appear on “Below Deck Galley Talk,” where her quick wit and sharp comments are put to good use recapping the show’s recent episodes alongside other “Below Deck” fan favorites. Chastain was also a cast member of “The Traitors,” which recently dropped on Peacock.

