Kate Chastain Slams Former Co-Stars

Former “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain isn’t holding back. Chastain no longer serves as a Chief Stewardess on “Below Deck,” but she did give reality television another shot. She worked on “Bravo’s Chat Room” with fellow Bravo-lebrities Hannah Berner, Porsha Williams, and Gizelle Bryant.

Chastain unexpectedly quit while the show was still running in February 2021. At the time, she didn’t spill exactly why she quit the show, but she has since broken her silence.

“I didn’t really feel like explaining my reason for leaving ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’ immediately after I left, because I just felt like if I told the truth about why I left, people would assume I was just giving an excuse, but truth does always eventually come out,” Chastain told Us Weekly in a story published May 25.

She added that Berner’s not-so-great season on “Summer House” showed her true colors and definitely contributed to her decision. “Sometimes it happens quicker than you think it’s going to,” she told Us Weekly. “And after ‘Summer House’ went through its season, I think Hannah’s character was revealed more.”

And she didn’t stop there. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams announced her engagement to her co-star Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband, Simon Guobadia on May 11. “And then as of just as recently as last week, I think Porsha’s character has been revealed a bit more,” she continued. “It was a miserable enough experience that I don’t even like thinking about it, but when people ask, I’m happy to be polite and obliged to answer.”

Chastain Confessed to Never Being ‘Friends’ With Berner

Tell me you’re fired without telling me you’re fired #summerhouse — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) May 15, 2021

It looks like the stars were not aligned from the beginning. “She [Berner] chose for us not to be friends early into the Chat Room filming experience,” Chastain spilled in the same Us Weekly story.

She noted that it then made it more challenging to work together saying, “Especially if they have a seasoned veteran, like, leading the way for them and coaching them through it and, you know, working with them actively.”

Chastain has made her dislike for Berner known in other ways, as well. Berner announced that she would not be returning to “Summer House” via Instagram on May 14. ” I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Shortly after Berner’s announcement, Chastain tweeted, “Tell me you’re fired without telling me you’re fired #summerhouse”

Berner Has Also Spilled Her Thoughts on Chastain

While Chastain hasn’t been shy with her thoughts on the “Summer House” star, Berner has mainly said positive things about her. “Kate is amazing,” Berner told Us Weekly in March 2021. “I look up to her in a lot of her career moves and she was the one who actually came up with whole concept for Chat Room.”

Berner added, “She was the one who recommended me to be on it because we had great chemistry and she kind of created the show. … I’m just excited to see her future and grateful that she considered me to be on Chat Room.”

The comedian has yet to respond to Chastain’s tweet insinuating she was fired from “Summer House.”

