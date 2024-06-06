EXCLUSIVE: Kate Chastain Gives Update on Her Son, Sullivan

Former “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain is sharing some updates about her son, Sullivan, who she welcomed in May 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Chastain noted that her son “just turned one” and he is “in the stage of many milestones happening.”

“He changes so much week to week. It’s really fun to see him grow and his personality blossom. Right now, we are on the edge of walking. Which is very exciting. And scary,” said the reality television star.

Chastain also shared that “motherhood, in general, is much more difficult than [she] expected.”

“Everything is dangerous the first year for them. Everything. And they need so much,” said Chastain.

The former chief stew stated that she believed her stressful job working on yachts would help her prepare for the difficulties of being a parent.

“Everybody always told me that it’s the hardest job you’ll ever love. And I thought, ‘I worked on yachts, that’s a pretty hard job.’ But it is really so much harder than I thought. But also so much more worth it than I realized. It’s like a love that you can’t even imagine,” said Chastain.

She also shared that she has shown Sullivan some “Below Deck” episodes.

“I tried playing it for him. I thought maybe if I put the TV on he’ll feel like I’m in the room. I can go and maybe do some self-care. But I don’t think he realized that was mommy on the screen,” shared Chastain.

Kate Chastain Gave Some Tips for Future Yacht Guests

While speaking to Heavy, Chastain discussed her partnership with Dramamine and the brand’s “No Drama on Deck” Sweepstakes. The reality television personality shared it was an easy decision for her to partner with Dramamine “as a lot of people know [her] from her time working on ‘Below Deck,” where the crew and guests experienced both “seasickness” and “drama.”

She also stated that she was inspired to partner with Dramamine as the two winners of the brand’s sweepstakes will travel to Miami and stay on a private yacht charter for a day.

In addition, Chastain shared what she believed yacht guests, including the “No Drama on Deck” Sweepstakes winners, should pack for their trip.

“You’ll want to bring the [Dramamine] Advanced Herbals Ginger Chews, for sure,” said Chastain. “But also bring a bikini or bathing suit. A wide-brimmed hat. A couple cover-ups. And you’re good.”

In addition, she advised yacht guests to not overpack, “stay hydrated,” and to “be nice to the crew.”

She also shared that she uses Dramamine when traveling on yachts, planes, trains, and cars. In addition, she shared she found the motion sickness medicine helpful when she had morning sickness while she was pregnant with Sullivan.

Kate Chastain Shared She Does Not Have Time to Date While Raising Sullivan

During a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Chastain opened up about navigating dating while taking care of her 1-year-old son. She explained that she does not go on dates because she “does not have time.” The mother of one also stated that she rather do other activities, like get a massage, when she has to pay for a nanny to watch Sullivan.

“If I want to pay the nanny, I’m usually using her so I can go get a massage. Go lay by the pool. Like it would have to be somebody pretty special that I would pay $30 an hour to hang out with them,” said the “Traitors” personality.

Chastain also shared some advice for single mothers.

“I would say try to be as close to your family. Or whoever you have to help you. Because you’re going to want a break. You’re going to think that you can do it all, but more hands, more adults, make it a lot easier,” said Chastain.

Kate Chastain Celebrated Her Son’s 1st Birthday in May 2024

On May 3, Chastain took to Instagram to share pictures taken at what appears to be her son’s first birthday celebration. The photos showed Sullivan enjoying his time sitting next to his mother.

In the caption, the Bravo star referenced Sullivan’s stained dress shirt.

“Baby 1 year old birthday tuxedo for sale. Slightly used,” wrote Chastain.