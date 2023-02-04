Vicki Gunvalson Shaded by Bravo Star: ‘Always Screaming’

Kate Chastain revealed who she thinks is the most “overrated” star of the “Real Housewives” on the heels of her “Traitors” co-star Reza Farahan getting involved in a public spat when he said he thought it was Kyle Richards.

“Vicki Gunvalson, I don’t get it, I’m sorry,” Chastain shared on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. Chastain explained that she feels as though Gunvalson, who appeared on the first 14 seasons of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” is the most “overrated,” adding, “I just feel like she’s always angry and always screaming.”

After being asked the question by the podcast hosts, Chastain smiled and said she’d been expecting the question following the social media feud sparked by Farahan’s opinion of Richards as the most overrated. The “Shahs of Sunset” star was asked the question on “Watch What Happens Live” and his reply caused back-and-forth jabs between Farahan and Richards on social media.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Vicki Gunvalson Appeared on Season 2 of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ on the Heels of a Breakup

Gunvalson was a main cast member on RHOC for its first 13 seasons and then returned for season 14 as a “friend” of the Housewives before exiting the show afterward. She then returned to the Bravo universe for the second season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which premiered in June 2022.

Set in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at co-star Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor, Gunvalson had just gone through a rough breakup with her now ex-fiancé Steve Lodge when she arrived for filming and it affected her behavior on the show.

Gunvalson revealed to Page Six in 2022 that she is now in a happy relationship with Michael, who she met through fellow RHOC alum Kelly Dodd.

Vicki Gunvalson Is in the Cast for Season 4 of RHUGT & Kate Chastain Said She Was Happy Gunvalson Was Getting a ‘Redo’

Now that Gunvalson is set to return for season 4 of RHUGT, Chastain said she might change her opinion of the former RHOC star as the most overrated Housewife.

Chastain told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she was “happy” that Gunvalson was getting the opportunity for a “redo” on RHUGT season 4. “I mean, I’m happy for her that she’s now going to Marrakech for a redo because, you know, she was vulnerable at that time in Bluestone Manor,” the “Traitors” star said. “So, hopefully after this new ‘Girls Trip,’ I will change my opinion. But as it stands, Vicki needs to change her vibe.”

The group of women cast on season 4 includes returning RHUGT stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Brandi Glanville from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and Gunvalson. They are joined by RHUGT newbies Caroline Manzo from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Alex McCord from “The Real Housewives of New York City,” RHOBH alum Camille Grammer Meyer and RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi. The season is taking place in Marrakesh, Morocco.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’