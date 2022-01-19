LOOK: Kathryn Dennis & Austen Kroll Spark Dating Rumors

Two castmates on Bravo’s “Southern Charm” have sparked rumors of their relationship status following cryptic Instagram post.

On January 18, 2022, Kathryn Dennis shared an Instagram post alongside Austen Kroll with a caption that sent fans into a frenzy.

“Queen & King of Woolfe & King,” she wrote. “Also, why do I love every photo we take together?!”

That caption sparked many fans to wonder if the pair had begun dating.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Had Mixed Emotions About the Potential Coupling of ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Stars Kathryn & Austen

“you’re going to start rumors with this post,” someone wrote. “she knows,” another fan replied.

And the rumors were sparked as many, many comments centered around if they were together or not.

“You two look great together,” a fan wrote with heart eyes emojis.

“Whoooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Whattttttt?!?! Perfect!!!!!” someone wrote.

“Wait this is fr?!” another fan asked. “Leo & Gemini. You guys go very well together,” another fan wrote.

Many fans were happy about the potential coupling.

“I know y’all aren’t together but I would fully support this,” someone wrote. “Can you two just be together already,” another fan wrote.

“Love that Austen!!!! You two should hook up!!!!” another fan wrote.

“PLOT TWIST,” another fan wrote. “Are y’all together? Omg,” another fan wrote.

Of course, not everyone was happy about the post.

“ANOTHER new man?!” someone wrote with the eye roll emoji.

“News flash, a male and female can take a photo together without being a ‘thing’ but what content that would be for the show lol y’all are wild,” someone wrote.

“I’m sorry but I’m not feeling this girl you deserve better,” another fan wrote.

Neither of the stars has commented on their relationship status, though Austen posted a photo of the pair together on November 30, 2021, with the caption, “New couple alert

#slownewsday” though it appeared, at the time, to be in jest.

Fans were mixed on that posts as well, “I wish… that would be so fun,” someone wrote. While another fan didn’t like the idea, “Oh Lord, No.”

“Friends with benefits would be okay. But he is not her soul mate,” someone wrote on Austen’s post in November.

Both Kathryn & Austen Split With Their Significant Others Recently

Austen split with fellow “Southern Charm” castmate, Madison LeCroy, during the filming of season 8. Madison is now engaged. Austen has also been linked to fellow Bravo stars, Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard, according to Life and Style.

Kathryn split from her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, in November 2021.

“She broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” a source told Us Weekly. “There is no bad ill will between them.”

Page Six reported the pair split due to Chleb’s reluctance to make things more serious with Kathryn.

“Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that,” the outlet reported. “They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”

READ NEXT: Mary Cosby Shades Reality TV Fans Following RHOSLC Reunion Snub