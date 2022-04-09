Kathryn Dennis Shares ‘Real Mom Body’ Bikini Snap

Fans are praising “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis for sharing a bikini photo featuring a “real” body.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the mother of two posted a poolside photo.

“I been a G, throw up the L, AM.O.R.O.U.S. And I can put myself in first class,” she wrote with the ice cream cone emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thank Kathryn Dennis for Posting Unedited Bikini Post & Helping to ‘Normalize Stretch Marks’

Fans took to the comments to praise Dennis for sharing the photo.

“Yes!!! The real mom body thank you brave mama,” someone wrote with the heart eyes emoji.

“Love seeing those sexy mama stripes!!! That’s a REAL body!!! Thanks for posting this bomb photo,” a fan wrote.

“Yay!!! Normalize stretch marks!!!” someone wrote with the clapping emoji.

“omg you look amazing thank you for not editing,” a fan said.

“Thank you for not blurring your stretch marks,” another fan wrote.

“I love how you don’t care and digging the mama scars baby,” someone posted with the heart emoji.

“Wow. Stunning,” someone said. “Love to see your beautiful fair skin and gorgeous stretch marks.”

“You look gorgeous! Glad you didn’t alter your photo,” a fan said.

“Embracing momma’ stripes is the best,” a fan wrote.

“I love that you didn’t edit this. You are stunning,” someone said with the heart eyes emoji.

Although there were a lot of positive comments, some didn’t believe the photo was unedited.

“it is edited at the stomach…the chair is wavy,” someone wrote.

“she did,” someone wrote under a comment thanking her for not editing. “You can see the wall behind her hip is curving.”

Others poked fun at other parts of her body or life.

“What happened to you hands and knees?!” someone asked.

“You can put yourself in first class but your daddy has to buy you a new car?” someone pointed out.

“Now you don’t look so cheap w blonde hair and the pimp boyfriend,” someone wrote about her brown hair wig.

“Stop calling people brave for wearing swimsuits ffs,” someone commented.

“NOT your best look. Delete,” someone wrote with the meh emoji.

Craig Conover’s New Tell-All Book Revealed He Warned Thomas Ravanel About Kathryn Dennis off-Camera

Dennis’ co-star and friend, Craig Conover revealed a warning he gave to Dennis’ baby-daddy Thomas Ravenel before the pair began dating.

“Thomas, for obvious reasons, was a polarizing person to be friends with. But I have to admit that I always got along well with him,” Craig said in his book Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? “He never turned his sights on me, and we were able to have honest discussions from time to time, especially about his relationship with Kathryn.”

That relationship, which culminated in two children, multiple custody hearings, and an eventual sexual assault allegation, turned out to be one of the biggest storylines of the show … every season.

But before all that, it was Ravanel who Conover was trying to protect from Dennis.

“Kathryn hadn’t exactly been faithful during their brief relationship. I told him to be careful about falling head over heels,” he wrote in the book.