Report: Kathryn Dennis Seen With Facial Injuries, Filming Stopped

A “Southern Charm” star might have been missing from filming due to facial injuries, Fit News reported.

Report: Kathryn Dennis Showed up to Filming With ‘Black Eye & Swollen Jaw’ During the Season Where She Was Missing Quite Often From Filming, Report

According to a report by Fit News, Kathryn Dennis may have been missing from filming due to injuries to her face.

The outlet reported that a production source “alleged Dennis showed up to do some filming for season eight with a visible black eye and swollen jaw. On set that same day was a male member of the cast who saw the injury – but continued to work with Dennis without making any comment.”

According to the outlet’s source, Dennis told them she was “not allowed” to talk about how the injuries occurred and would not confirm if they were from an accident or an assault.

The outlet also provided several images where a large black eye is visible on Dennis.

You can view those photos here, and here, and here. The images show Dennis with blonde hair, which she has during the first part of filming. She has since gone back to red.

According to the outlet, “Dennis declined to discuss the images – or the injuries – but confirmed their authenticity and did not object to their publication.”

When Dennis arrived for filming she had done her own make-up, which the outlet’s source said was “normal.”

“… But for this shoot with the couple, she had on an unusual amount of foundation in an effort to cover the area around her eye,” the source told the outlet. “It was noticed by production and her management.”

The outlet reported that NBC was “conducting an investigation into whether they had any ‘liability’ related to Dennis’ injuries.”

The outlet spoke with Dennis who would not comment on the injuries but did tell Fit News that her absence from the show was “disappointing.”

She also explained that during a cast trip, Shep Rose told cast members that Dennis was missing due to having the children that weekend.

“I didn’t have the kids, and they knew it,” Dennis told the outlet. “I was just cut out of shooting for that period of time. I wanted to film. I wanted to take the trip to Auldbrass and St. Simon’s Island, but I wasn’t included by production.”

Heavy reached out to Dennis’ rep as well as the reps for several fellow cast members and Bravo who might be privy to the situation. We have received no response yet.

Bravo Acknowledged That Dennis ‘Missed Several Events’ This Season but Did Not Say Why

Dennis hasn’t been seen as much this season as in seasons past and fans noticed her absence. Dennis herself even acknowledged the hiatus writing, “I’m Backkkkk!” on September 1, teasing the Friendsgiving episode.

Bravo acknowledged her absence as well writing “she missed several events including the dog wedding ‘Southern Charm’ matriarch Patricia Altschul threw for Peaches and Shep Rose’s dog, Lil Craig, as well as a cast trip to Auldbrass.”

According to Bravo, fellow castmate, Shep Rose said of Dennis, “I feel really like I want to protect her. And she can be really sweet and mild mannered. That’s my favorite version of Kathryn. We don’t always see it. And that’s the version I choose to believe in” during an interview with The Daily Dish.

