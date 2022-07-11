Kathryn Dennis Ripped by Fans for ‘Disgusting’ Behavior

The 8th season of “Southern Charm” is well underway and the 3rd episode saw Kathryn Dennis going through a breakup from her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell but for many fans, it wasn’t the couple’s split that caught their attention but the meal that Dennis was cooking when they broke up.

Before Ravenell arrived at their home, Dennis was seen preparing meatballs and putting them in the oven. After he arrived, Dennis put the meatballs and a sauce on top of what seemed to be either noodles, rice or potatoes and served the food. Many fans were confused about what exactly Dennis had cooked but several others called out the Bravo star on her meat handling practices, which included her preparing the raw meat with her long nails while still wearing her jewelry and sporting an adhesive bandage on her finger.

One person created a Reddit thread titled, “So I know we’ve all discussed the meal Kathryn made but..have we discussed the bandaid + the rings in the meat?” The thread, along with several others on the platform, picked up a lot of criticism toward the “Southern Charm” OG.

Fans Slammed Dennis’ Hygiene When Preparing the Meat & Questioned What She Was Making

The Redditor who created the thread shared a photo of Dennis’ hands while preparing the raw meat, which showed that she had a bandage on one finger, long nails, and several rings. She was also wearing a white sweater and hadn’t rolled up the sleeves. “Oh God you just know she kept on wearing that band-aid too,” someone wrote.

One person said, “How much meat is she storing under those claws for later.” Another said, “Not to mention all the other potential things that could be under those nail. GROSS! Good thing no one ate that meal.” Someone commented, “And the nails, and the WOODEN CUTTING BOARD WITH RAW MEAT! …and the outfit, and her concealer, and the concealer in her HAIR! Good lord.”

One person said, “If you choose to put raw meat on a wooden board (I wouldn’t recommend it btw) you’re supposed to bleach it afterwards to sanitize. But I promise you she did not do that.” One person said, “all the germs under her nails, in the rings ,them long sleeves.. I can’t understand why she wouldn’t roll up her sleeves and she’s wearing white to boot damn.”

Someone said what she did was “Absolutely disgusting.” Many other “Southern Charm” fans called out the food itself that she made, with one person asking about it in another Reddit thread. One person said, “I dont know what it is , it looks like maybe some ketchup and barbeque sauce yuk.” Someone else said, “I barely listened to their conversation in this scene because I was so distracted by that disgusting looking food.”

In another Reddit thread, someone said, “what was that? It looked like Campbells tomato soup mixed with barbecue sauce, drizzled over some kind of macaroni?” Another person said, “Loved the shady zoom in on what looked to be a Heinz tomato ketchup over rice pilaf situation. All that good cookware used for nothing.” Yet another thread said it looked “so bad” and “so digusting.”

Dennis & Ravenell Called It Quits During That Conversation

What in the hell did Kathryn make for dinner. She never seasoned the meatballs before cooking them. That meal looks like oatmeal risotto with marinara sauce and burnt meatballs. 🧐🤔😆😂🤣😂🤣😩💀#SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/IGJAzNbfqb — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) July 8, 2022

Dennis and Ravenell ended their relationship on-camera during the 3rd episode of “Southern Charm” season 8. The two had a big argument and Ravenell walked out of their shared home and stayed away for several days before he returned for the dinner scene in episode 3.

The couple had a conversation about their relationship, where Ravenell confessed that her custody battle with Thomas Ravenel made him “pull back.” After Dennis told him she didn’t think the relationship was going to work out, Ravenell left the apartment. After the episode aired, he revealed in an interview that the cameras likely accelerated their split by shining a light on their issues.

