Kathryn Dennis Claps Back at Haters Over Holiday Photo

Kathryn Dennis, one of the original stars of “Southern Charm,” posted a photo on December 24 to show off her holiday look, like many other Bravo stars.

The mother of two put her slim figure on display in a short dark blue dress and white jacket, which she paired with knee-high black boots and a navy clutch. Behind her some Christmas lights, a wreath and a red bow were visible. Dennis captioned her photo, “Well there wasn’t anything Christmas about this picture lol merry Christmas captions to all.”

While the comments were filled with many compliments and holiday wishes for the reality star, she did also receive some negative feedback. Dennis didn’t hesitate to clap back when criticized by certain commenters, including one who wrote, “Back on them diet pills and spray tan I see.” She answered, “are diet pills still a thing 🤢 hydroxy cut urself off.”

Someone else wrote that her post “screams ‘desperate for attention.'” The “Southern Charm” star replied, “and this screams ‘thanks for giving it’ #partofthepercentage.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Some of Kathryn Dennis’ Fellow Bravolebrities Complimented the ‘Southern Charm’ Star on Her Look & Said She Was Looking ‘Incredible’

Dennis got a lot of positive reactions in the comments, including from other Bravo stars. Her “Southern Charm” co-star Venita Aspen, who clashed at times with Dennis in season 8, posted a series of fire emojis.

Mikel Simmons, who is appearing on the spinoff “Southern Hospitality,” wrote, “MOMMAAAAAAAAA. Meet me under the mistle toe.” Dennis replied to him, “sleighin.” Simmons previously revealed that Dennis gave him some advice about appearing on reality TV.

Many other of Dennis’ followers wrote that she was looking incredible, with one saying she looked “amazing” and another writing, “Girl…you look f****** incredible. Bravo.”

She also revealed that she is not in a relationship in a response to one commenter who asked if she was single.

Kathryn Dennis Recently Posted Some Holiday Photos With Her 2 Children After Having Some Difficulties in Her Custody Battle Earlier This Year

Dennis recently shared some adorable yet rare photos of her two children, daughter Kensington “Kensie” Calhoun, 8, and son Saint Julien, 6. Dennis shares her two children with her ex, former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel. The two have been embroiled in some public custody disputes and Page Six reported earlier in 2022 that Ravenel has custody of the children.

The publication wrote that Dennis had supervised visits with her kids on weekends according to the latest legal documents. The news marked a change from the previous set-up of joint custody.

On December 18, Dennis posted some photos with her two kids and her dog as they celebrated the holiday season. The following day, she posted another handful of photos with her children attending Seacoast Church and wrote that her son Saint “colored a manger scene and gave it to Kensie” and said it was “because we’re best friends.” Accompanying the photos post was a video of her two kids walking and holding hands.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’