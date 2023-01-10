Kathryn Dennis’ Cryptic Quote Amid ‘Southern Charm’ Firing Rumors

Bravo celebrity Kathryn Dennis shared a vague post amid reports she was fired from “Southern Charm.”

“Know who you are and deliver it at all times,” reads one post on her Instagram stories, which was attributed to RuPaul.

The post was first shared by Lisa Rinna, whose departure from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was confirmed on January 5.

Dennis also shared a clip from season 8 where she made her grape jelly meatballs, which are made from chili sauce, grape jelly and ketchup. “It’s one of those small town recipes,” Dennis says in the clip. The “Southern Charm” star added a gif that says, “Never forget.”

The “Southern Charm” star’s Instagram profile looks a little different too. Her bio now says “I am Southern Charm” and she included a link to an OnlyFans account, which appeared to be new. Her first post was shared on January 9, the same day the rumor of her firing swirled.

“Now that I have a place where I can be free to be all of me and taking reign of my 30’s, I’m super excited to be able to express myself in ways that I haven’t been able to over the last 10 years,” she writes in her OnlyFans bio. “I feel like I am finally discovering myself again and am excited to share the journey with you 💞 wings grow strong once the cage is gone.”

If Dennis is leaving the series, a majority of fans on Reddit said they would be sad to go.

“I will miss her, but I truly hope she finds a quiet life to settle into and gets her kids back full time,” read one top comment.

Others suspected it might be good for Dennis to move on. “I think this is best for her,” they said.

Heavy reached out to Dennis and Bravo but they didn’t respond.

Dennis was a main feature on “Southern Charm” since season 1 debuted on Bravo in 2014. She went on to film eight seasons. Bravo cameras rolled as Dennis embarked on her relationship with “Southern Charm” alum Thomas Ravenel. The former couple has two children together: 8-year-old Kensington Calhoun Ravenel and 6-year-old St. Julien Rembert Ravenel.

Queens of Bravo was the first to report the rumor that Dennis had left the series on January 9. “#SouthernCharm Shocker: We’re hearing from multiple sources that Kathryn Dennis is OUT,” they tweeted. “If true, this is how we’ll always remember her – dragging her haters.”

Dennis Was Reportedly Fired Because She Didn’t Show Up to Film

#SouthernCharm Shocker: We’re hearing from multiple sources that Kathryn Dennis is OUT 🥺 pic.twitter.com/enbTlidtJa — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 9, 2023

Dennis was reportedly fired from “Southern Charm” after she treated the staff poorly and missed filming, The Sun reported on January 10.

“I know Bravo didn’t offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has they finally get sick of it,” an insider told The Sun. “She doesn’t show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot.”

“She treats people like they are beneath her,” the source continued to The Sun. “She can’t stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her.”

Heavy reached out to Dennis and Bravo for comment about The Sun’s report but didn’t hear back.

‘Southern Charm’ Might Have Caused Her Breakup

Dennis and her ex-boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, ignited romance rumors in July 2020, according to Us Weekly.

They split in November 2021, and their breakup aired on “Southern Charm” in July 2022.

During season 8 of “Southern Charm,” Ravenell lamented to his co-star, Naomie Olindo, that Dennis was dramatic.

“When she comes home and talks about drama ad stuff, I’ll listen to her to a certain extent and then I’ll turn on ESPN and f****** tune her out. I think being around her is…I don’t know,” Ravenell said, per E! News.

Olindo wasn’t sure why they were together. “You don’t need to deal with a narcissist like that and somebody who is so toxic,” she said, per E! News.

Ravenell told Us Weekly “Southern Charm” caused their split but he didn’t hold any grudges against Dennis. “It’s for the best, but I am sad because I’ve been through a lot with her. So I always wish her the best,” he told the publication.

Dennis claimed they split because Ravenell was “emotionally unavailable.”

“I can’t keep trying if I don’t feel like you’re trying,” Dennis said on “Southern Charm,” per Page Six. “I never pictured what the moment would be like when we really like went our separate ways, but I really think that’s the best thing for you and for me.”