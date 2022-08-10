Southern Charm Star Reacts to Kathryn Dennis’ Custody ‘Mess’

Two “Southern Charm” stars spoke out about their co-star Kathryn Dennis and her issues with her relationships – and custody of her children.

The 31-year-old South Carolina native split from her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, while filming the 8th season of the Bravo reality show, but before that she made headlines for her rocky relationship with Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares two young children, Saint and Kensie. According to CinemaBlend, in 2021 it was revealed that Dennis had lost 50/50 custody of her kids and that Ravenel was caring for them full time, with Dennis only getting supervised visitation rights amid accusations of drug use.

In July 2022, Chleb Ravenell told Us Weekly that after an attempt at getting back together, he and Dennis split for good in November 2021 and are no longer on speaking terms.

“It’s for the best, but I am sad because I’ve been through a lot with her. So I always wish her the best. I’m always gonna love her, just from a distance,” he told the outlet.

Craig Conover & Shep Rose Said Kathryn Dennis Could Use Advice in the Relationship Department & With Her Custody ‘Mess’

In an August 10, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, “Southern Charm” stars Shep Rose and Craig Conover revealed that a few of their castmates could benefit from relationship advice, including Dennis.

After Conover admitted that Austen Kroll and John Pringle don’t “listen” he weighed in on Dennis and her rocky history.

“Kathryn’s gotten a, you know, she’s got a tough history with her relationships, you know?” he said. “I think Kathryn, if she finds, I hope she finds someone that she trusts enough to listen to because she, I think she could do better if she really had someone to confide in. Like a good example. …She’s had trouble finding a good support circle. We see a lot of people take advantage of her. …it is tough when you don’t have that good circle, you know? I think she’s, she’s more lonely than most when it comes to, you know, we both have someone we can reach out to. I don’t know if she really does. “

But Rose shut down the idea that Dennis gets a bad rap at times.

“No, I think she can be our own worst enemy unfortunately,” he said. “And she can let her emotions get the better of her. But I feel for her, like the whole custody thing is a real mess. A real, real big mess. And, and, you know, I don’t know enough about it to really get into depth, but I know that it breaks her heart that she can’t see her kids when exactly when she wants to.”

Kathryn Dennis Opened Up About Her Situation

In a previous interview on the “Side Piece” podcast, Dennis revealed that she thought her 50/50 custody arrangement was squared away until her ex started acting funny in 2021.

“On almost a year anniversary of us settling the case, I get served some subtle hints that [Ravenel] was about to do something,” she said. “I should have known better, but I didn’t.”

Dennis explained that she only gets to see her children two weekends per month and that the visits are required to be supervised.

“I get to see my kids every other weekend, 9 to 7 supervised by someone who is appointed by the court,” she said. “They type what they eat …what they say. They literally follow me to every room. I can’t even go to the bathroom to take my daughter to the bathroom.”

She also slammed her ex for moving to a farther city and forcing her to pay big bucks to his nanny to chauffeur them to her for the visits.

“This whole thing was a big ploy for Thomas to move to Aiken, which he did immediately after he took the kids away from me. Literally, on the day I was supposed to have them and pick them up from school,” she said.

