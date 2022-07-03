Kathryn Dennis Sparks Dating Rumors With New Man

Kathryn Dennis sparked speculation that she was dating a new man after a photo was shared online showing the “Southern Charm” star looking cozy with a mystery man in Nashville, Tennessee.

The photo was posted by one of Dennis’s friends on their Instagram Stories and it showed the Bravo star sitting next to a man dressed in a black shirt and black cap. The photo was captioned, “new boo alert” with a flame emoji. Dennis also posted a photo of herself that same night on Instagram with the caption, “Caught feelings, now im catchin flights.”

The photo was saved and shared on Reddit, where a fan asked, “Who’s Kathryn’s new boo?! This was last night in Nashville.”

Dennis is currently appearing on season 8 of “Southern Charm,” during which she is living with her then-boyfriend Chleb Ravenell. However, the show was filmed in the fall of 2021 and it seems as though the couple called it quits in late 2021.

Fans Were Quick to React to the Photo of Dennis With a Potential New Beau

Fans took to the Reddit thread to comment on the photo of Dennis and the mystery man, with several people sharing who they thought he looked like. One person wrote, “Looks like a mix between Colton underwood & Jim Edmonds.” Another said, “My first thought was Colton! That would be a twist.”

One person commented, “I thought it was James from Katie’s season of the bachelor!” Someone said, “He kinda looks like Channing Tatum.”

Many other people predicted that even if the two were dating, the relationship wouldn’t end well. “I’m psychic, it’s like I have ESPN or something, because whomever he is, it will end badly. And loudly,” someone said. Another person wrote, “Someone who will soon be regretting his life choices.”

“I don’t know but he has my pity,” someone said. One Redditor wrote, “The new boo will turn into a boo hoo when she runs him off with crazy.” Another commented, “Better give this dude an emotional bullet proof vest and a ‘good luck.'” Someone said, “He should Run!”

One commenter said, “Poor guy whoever he is. She’ll be on her best behavior for about 11 minutes and it’s all downhill from there. He won’t know what hit him.” Another person criticized the mystery man, “He looks the type to be a clout chaser.” “Need details please,” another added.

Dennis Shared a Photo of Herself From That Night & Wrote That She ‘Caught Feelings’ in the Caption

Dennis posted a photo from that night on her Instagram and wrote as the caption, “Caught feelings, now im catchin flights.” For her night out, Dennis wore a PatBO one-sleeve mini dress. The red and pink color block number had chest and waist cutouts and had fans reacting about the final look.

Ravenell and Dennis called it quits in late 2021 and he recently shared that the 8th season of “Southern Charm” was the main cause of his split from Dennis. Ravenell told Us Weekly, “I was like, maybe this will bring us together because I’ve never been on a show before. And she’s telling me, ‘It’s gonna break us up.’ I was like, ‘Nah, nah, we’re gonna grow closer.’ [But] it broke us apart.”

