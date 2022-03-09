Fans Think Kathryn Dennis Is Engaged Following Instagram Photo

Bravolebrity and “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis has created a stir with her latest Instagram photo.

On March 7, 2022, Dennis posted a photo dressed in head-to-toe pink with her dog, but it was a small detail of the photo that caught the attention of her fans.

“It’s time for Gucci’s medicine, A lil pink martini cookie,” she wrote on the photo of her holding the cookie to her dog’s mouth.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Spotted the Diamond Ring on Dennis’ Finger ‘Is She Wearing an Engagement Ring??’

Fans noticed the massive diamond on Dennis’ right hand and began wondering if she might be engaged.

“Engaged?” someone wrote with the eyes emoji. “that’s what I was wondering!!! Cause it’s a solitate & a band….like she’s already married,” a fan replied to the comment.

“Are you married I see an engagement ring & a wedding band,” another fan wrote.

“Is she wearing an engagement ring??” another fan asked.

“Beautiful & that ring!!” someone else commented.

Several fans pointed out that the rings are on the wrong hand but according to Brides magazine, engagement and wedding rings are often worn on the right hand, as well.

“Historically, wedding rings have been documented to be worn on every finger, even the thumb,” jeweler Stephanie Selle told Brides. “Today, wedding rings are most commonly worn on the fourth finger of the left hand. But some countries including India, Germany, Spain, Norway, and Russia traditionally wear their wedding rings on their right hand.”

Dennis set the record straight in on the comments of her post writing “negative” in regards to her relationship status but that didn’t stop fans from speculating anyway.

Dennis Recently Split From Her Ex-Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell & Has Been Linked to ‘Southern Charm’ Castmate Austen Kroll

On November 18, 2021, US Weekly reported that Dennis had broken up with Chleb Ravenell, after more than a year of dating.

“She broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” a source told the outlet. “There is no bad ill will between them.” The same source also said the split-up was due to Chleb’s reluctance to get married and have children. Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that. They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”

On January 18, 2022, Dennis shared an Instagram post alongside her “Southern Charm” co-star Austen Kroll with a caption that teased a potential coupling.

“Queen & King of Woolfe & King,” she wrote. “Also, why do I love every photo we take together?!”

At the time, fans wondered if the two might be dating.

“you’re going to start rumors with this post,” someone wrote. “she knows,” another fan replied.

“You two look great together,” a fan wrote with heart eyes emojis.

“Whoooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Whattttttt?!?! Perfect!!!!!” someone wrote.

“Wait this is fr?!” another fan asked. “Leo & Gemini. You guys go very well together,” another fan wrote.

They were spotted together again in a February 16, 2022, post of Dennis’ where Kroll was holding her dog.

Dennis has also posted photos alongside other men including a dinner-date snap with Blake McDonald on January 16, 2022, and Jake Horton on January 28, 2022.

