Kathryn Dennis Received Eviction Notice Over Unpaid Rent, Court Filing Claims

Kathryn Dennis is facing a new challenge as reports state she has been threatened with eviction for failing to pay her rent, just weeks after the “Southern Charm” star was said to have suffered a legal blow in her custody battle.

According to The Sun, Dennis moved into a new apartment, the 10 WestEdge high-rise in Charleston, in 2021. Her Mount Pleasant home sold in December 2021 for $342,500, it reported. The publication also stated that it obtained court documents showing that the “Southern Charm” star received “Rule to Vacate” notices this year and that a Charleston County clerk shared that she missed her payments for February and March 2022. Both payments were for $4,626, for a total of $9,252.

According to the Charleston County Judicial Branch’s website, Mt Pleasant Investments LLC, the owner of the apartment building, filed the Rule to Vacate notice on March 16. Another notice was filed on May 17. According to The Sun, a clerk indicated that the second notice said the “terms of occupancy have ended,” so Dennis had likely left the property. The court clerk did not reveal if she paid rent for April and May.

A Rule to Vacate notice is one of the steps in the process leading to an eviction notice, however, the county clerk also revealed that Dennis was also sent an order to evict, The Sun wrote. Heavy reached out to Dennis’s team for comment but did not receive a response.

Dennis Recently Parted Ways With Her Legal Team Due to Issues Between the Star & Her Attorneys

In addition to her apparent housing issues, Dennis was recently hit with an obstacle in her ongoing custody battle with her ex, Thomas Ravenel. Dennis, who is the mother of 8-year-old Kensie and 6-year-old Saint, has been in a legal dispute with Ravenel for a few years now after he filed for sole custody.

Dennis lost full custody in March 2021 and Ravenel was given the primary legal custody, and he moved to Aiken with the children, with Dennis getting supervised custody every two weekends. Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Dennis’ legal team had resigned from the custody case after the Bravo star stopped paying them.

The publication AllAboutTheTea.com obtained a legal motion filed in South Carolina that stated Dennis “can no longer communicate, and can not agree on matters of importance to the case, and the attorney-client relationship is irretrievably impaired.” At the time, a source told the outlet, “[Dennis] doesn’t pay regularly or timely for their services.”

Dennis Will Be Back on Bravo When ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Premieres on June 23

Viewers may well see some of these developments unfold in the coming months after the premiere of “Southern Charm” season 8 on June 23. In addition to Dennis’ ongoing legal issues with ex Ravenel, the show will likely highlight the Bravolebrity’s relationship with Chleb Ravenell.

The couple parted ways late in 2021, likely while the show was still filming. According to Bravo, Ravenell is listed as a main cast member. The network’s cast bio for Dennis states, “Last season was rough for Kathryn, but she is finally on the upswing and is figuring out how to steer her way through, aided in no small part by her boyfriend of over a year, Chleb Ravenell. Everything was going smoothly between the lovebirds until they moved in together and the honeymoon phase flew out the window.”

