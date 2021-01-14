Thomas Ravenel Says Kathryn Dennis Gave Son Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm has been accused by her ex of endangering their son, Saint, while she was pregnant.

Thomas Ravenel, 58, a former member on the Bravo show, is claiming their five-year-old was diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome as a result of the 29-year-old’s “drug and alcohol consumption” during her pregnancy, according to South Carolina court records obtained by The Sun.

On top of this claim, Ravenel disclosed that Saint, who has been featured on Southern Charm, has undergone “speech and occupational therapy for years to help combat his delays, but he is still falling behind at school,” The Sun reported.

According to The Sun, Dennis did not address her ex’s claims regarding their son’s diagnosis.

Dennis Is Failing to Help Saint Succeed in School, Ravenel Claims, According to Court Records

The Sun reported that Ravenel is also accusing Dennis of failing to do her part in ensuring that their son succeeds in school. According to court records obtained by the outlet, the former politician disclosed that Saint’s teacher created “Mom” and “Dad” folders with worksheets to be completed by their son every day.

Ravenel claimed that Dennis’ folder has “never been touched,” The Sun continued, citing court records.

Dennis did not address this accusation in her court response either, The Sun said.

Dennis & Ravenel Have Been in a Lengthy Custody Battle

The Blast reported that Dennis and Ravenel have been in the trenches of a lengthy custody battle regarding their two children, Saint and their daughter, Kensington, 6.

According to The Sun, Dennis in 2016 lost full custody and tested positive for marijuana after entering rehab. Dennis in 2018 filed for primary custody after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree, The Sun continued. He was later fired from Southern Charm prior to the sixth season.

Eagles Vine added, “As Southern Charm fans may recall, Kathryn requested sole custody after Thomas was arrested on charges related to the assault of their children’s former nanny, Dawn. Thomas ultimately pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery and was able to avoid spending time behind bars.”

In November 2019, the exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their children with Ravenel as the “primary custodian,” The Sun reported.

Meanwhile, it was agreed upon that Dennis would be assisted by a nanny, paid for by Ravenel, during her time with the kids, The Blast added.

Ravenel Is Now Seeking Full Custody, The Sun Reported

Ravenel is now seeking full custody of the kids and has requested that Dennis have supervised visitations every other weekend, The Sun reported.

In October, Ravenel claimed that the Bravo star had “relapsed and is no longer sober from illegal drugs,” according to his petition for sole custody obtained by The Sun.

The Sun said the court records accuse Dennis of having “done cocaine” while having physical custody of the children. .

Dennis denied the claims in her court filing and agreed to take a drug test, The Sun continued. She agreed to do so as long as Ravenel pay for the test and “takes one as well,” the outlet said.

