Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern About Her Custody Situation

Kathryn Dennis has been posting some photos of a modeling shoot recently on Instagram and the “Southern Charm” star’s latest photo got many reactions from fans, not just for its look but for her caption.

Dennis modeled a blue leather corset top and blue pants in a Daniel X Diamond photoshoot and kept her red hair loose and wavy. The “Southern Charm” OG used the hashtag “#freekathryn,” which brought to mind for many fans the #freebritney hashtag, which was widely used by Britney Spears fans to push for termination of the pop star’s conservatorship. Here is the post:

Many people shared their confusion about Dennis’ use of the hashtag in the comments while others thought she was referring to her ongoing custody issues with ex Thomas Ravenel. The former couple share two children, 8-year-old Kensington and 6-year-old Saint Julien.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Dennis’ Post, Especially the Caption

Many fans who commented on Dennis’ Instagram post referenced her caption rather than her look, with someone writing, “Free Kathryn??? What’s going on???” Someone else wrote, “You seem pretty free.” One person commented, “ridiculous. Sadly you speak a little too freely that you make yourself look stupid.” Someone else said, “What does #freekathryn mean?”

One person shaded the Bravo star, “Free from what? Your privileged a** life?” Someone else said, “Britney reference? No.” Another wrote, “lol free Kathryn are you the new Britney?” Another commenter said, “Why is it #freekathryn are you in trouble or something.” Others brought up her custody issues, thinking that the caption was referencing that.

“You really look stunning,” someone said. “I’ve read about your custody issues my heart breaks for you. Keep doing what you’re doing, they love you and it will all work out.” Another person said, “Just keep being the good momma you are. They know you love them. Hopefully it all works out for the best for you, and them. They need you in their lives.” Someone else said, “Sending love & good vibes. Your kids know you love them & they love you. That wont ever change. Hang in there.”

Dennis also received some criticism over her look, with one person describing it as “a tad plastic.” Another agreed, “You look plastic. I thought it was a statue.” Someone else wrote, “It’s a shame that that’s not what she really looks like.” Another said, “So brushed to death.” One person commented, “I’m sorry but you don’t look anything like this.”

Dennis Opened Up About Her Latest Custody Arrangement With Ravenel & How Difficult It’s Been

Dennis recently opened up about her current custody arrangement with former “Southern Charm” star

Thomas Ravenel, which she explained was incredibly difficult for her. In a rare podcast appearance on “Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister,” Dennis said she only sees her children every two weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the visit is “supervised by someone who is appointed by the court.” She said the supervising person writes down everything the children eat and say and “literally follow[s] me to every room. I can’t even go to the bathroom to take my daughter to the bathroom.”

Dennis also explained that she’s had to pay $4,000 a month just to see her children, which includes paying Ravenel’s nanny to drive them from Aiken, South Carolina. She said she thought they were in a good place with their custody arrangement before but “On almost a year anniversary of us settling the case, I get served some subtle hints that he was about to do something,” she shared. “I should have known better, but I didn’t.”

Dennis also shared her theory with what happened. “This whole thing was a big ploy for Thomas to move to Aiken,” she explained. “Which he did immediately after he took the kids away from me. Literally, on the day I was supposed to have them and pick them up from school.”

Dennis has recently shared on her Instagram Stories several posts from other accounts about custody struggles and family court, including one post that stated “They will use the systems intended to protect you, to control you.”

