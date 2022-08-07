Fans Slam Kathryn Dennis Over Her ‘Very Different’ Look

A recent Instagram post by Kathryn Dennis got mixed reactions from fans, with some saying she was looking stunning while others criticized her for looking completely different than on “Southern Charm.”

The show’s OG star posted the photo on August 1, a simple shot of the Bravo star posing in front of a white background, with the caption, “Looking at the future like 😏.” For the picture, Dennis wore a tight red bandeau top and sported long, luscious auburn waves.

However, while a lot of people said she was going through a “glow up” and was looking fantastic, many fans slammed the Bravo star for posting photos that they said didn’t look at all like Dennis on “Southern Charm.” As viewers know, Dennis is sporting much shorter blonde hair on “Southern Charm” this season.

The Reactions to Dennis’s New Photo Were Mixed, With a Lot of Support & Criticism

The photo, Dennis’s first on Instagram in a month, received mixed reactions from fans, with a lot of people praising her look. One person wrote, “This hair color and style is most becoming on you.” Someone else said, “I thought this was Sofia Vegara at first glance. You are [fire].” Another person wrote, “Stunning!” Someone else commented, “Love the color of your hair like this!” One commenter said, “Girlllll you’re gorg the hair with this color set ugh love @kathryndennis.”

However, many others criticized the star, with one writing, “U look nothing like this lol.” Someone else added, “I’ve always liked Kathryn . But, she sure does look very different now.” One person commented, “What’s going on with you? You look nothing like this on TV this season! Please get it together and bring this girl back. Inside and out.” However, others pointed out that “Southern Charm” season 8 was filmed several months ago, in the fall of 2021, so it’s natural that Dennis’s look could have changed since then.

Someone commented, “Oh no no no.” One person said, “You look nothing like your pics you’ve posted for the last year on southern charm.” Another wrote, “No more tweaks on the face please!”

Dennis Opened Up About Her Relationship With Chleb Ravenell During the Last ‘Southern Charm’ Episode

During the August 4 episode of “Southern Charm” season 8, Dennis went to get a pedicure with co-star Austen Kroll and confessed to him that something felt “off” in her relationship with Chleb Ravenell. Viewers already saw the couple break up earlier in the season but they later got back together and decided to try to work things out.

However, at an event hosted by Olivia Flowers, Ravenell appeared to play both sides of Dennis’ feud with Naomie Olindo. Dennis told Kroll that the conversation between Ravenell and Olindo seemed “super disrespectful” and hurt her feelings. “In my gut, something’s off,” she told her co-star.

After the latest episode aired, Dennis appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and told Andy Cohen that Ravenell getting advice from Olindo while the two women were feuding was “inappropriate and weird and [painful] — it was weird to watch.” She also said she wished she’d left the relationship sooner. Ravenell and Dennis split for good in the fall of 2021.

