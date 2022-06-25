Kathryn Dennis Ridiculed by Fans as ‘Delusional’ Over Recent Comments

Kathryn Dennis is a very divisive figure on “Southern Charm,” with many fans expressing their love for the OG star while others have made it clear they don’t like her. In either case, it’s undeniable that Dennis and the ups and downs of her life have been one of the central storylines of the Bravo show since its very first season.

On the day of the season 8 premiere, Dennis posted a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it with a quote from the hit Netflix show “Inventing Anna.” She wrote, “You know me, everyone knows me. Im an icon, a legend. ~Happy premiere day~.” Here is the photo:

The photo’s comment section was filled with a mix of fans expressing how great Dennis looked in the shot and others criticizing the star’s caption as “delusional.” The picture was also shared on Reddit, where fans were similarly divided, showing that the Bravolebrity is as polarizing a figure as ever.

Dennis Got Some Criticism From Fans Who Thought She Was ‘Delusional’ Over the Caption

Dennis’s post picked up quite a bit of criticism from fans who didn’t agree with the caption, as well as one who said the Bravo star looked “cheap.” Another said, “you look nothing like this on the show and in real life. Delusional af.” Another wrote, “So dumb. You’re none of those things. Look up the definitions.”

The “Southern Charm” star was also slammed on Reddit in a thread titled, “Um, is Kathryn playing or has fame gone to her head?” One person wrote, “I am so over people who misuse the word icon. Princess Diana was an icon. Jackie Kennedy was an icon. Kathryn Dennis is someone who is on a reality show. The girl is delusional.”

One person pointed out, “I see this as more of a cheeky caption making fun of all her haters on the show.” Another wrote, “I don’t think I know of anyone else who can look so different. I know there is mega filter usage here but I can’t tell what her complexion or body type are like at all. It’s all so strange.”

Someone said, “how is she not embarrassed ??? Not even just being bat s*** crazy but if it had been me fumbling that Gwynn’s interview on national television… the way I would have never shown my face again lmaoo I swear reality stars have no shame.” One person wrote, “She’s delusional.”

Fans Also Heaped Praise on the ‘Southern Charm’ Star & Said She Looked Fantastic

Dennis also received a lot of praise from fans who thought she was looking great in her past few photoshoots. One person posted a thread on Reddit titled, “Kathryn’s Photoshoots on IG” with a heart-eyes emoji. “Not gonna lie, Kathryn’s been killing these photoshoots lately,” someone said. “The red hair suits her so well…hopefully she doesn’t go back to that bleach blonde she had a few months ago lol.”

Someone commented, “She looks stunning, and the lovely dress could be used as a wedding dress.” One person wrote, “She photographs so well.” Another said, “She looks so happy and healthy in these!!!” A few people wondered if she was in Patricia Altschul’s house, as one person asked, “Lovely. (Is she in Patricia’s dining room?)”

One person wrote, “I feel so very sad every time I see what she has become.” Another said, “Am I the only one who thinks she looks different on tv? She’s beautiful but she definitely doesn’t look like she does on Instagram.” One person commented, “Kathryn is a certified BADDIE. I won’t hear anything else.”

