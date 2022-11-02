Kathryn Dennis Fires Shot at Bravo Star

On October 29, some of the “Southern Charm” ladies attended a Halloween party and Kathryn Dennis shared a few photos of their looks along with a spicy caption taking a shot at another Bravolebrity.

Dennis and season 8 newbies Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers hit The Alley in Charleston for their night out and the three women dressed in sultry gothic looks. In her caption, Dennis pointed out that the three women are single as well. “Goth for the first time since 7th grade,” she wrote. “More importantly the 3 of us are single at the same time, for the first time eat your heart out @itsjameskennedy.”

Dennis’ final remark was a dig at “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy, who was heard saying during BravoCon that he didn’t think any of the women on “Southern Charm” were pretty. Kennedy later said he was mistaken in his Bravo shows but never said which show he actually meant.

Fans Flooded the Comments With Compliments About the 3 ‘Southern Charm’ Women

There were many reactions from fans to both the caption and the three women’s looks, with the majority of commenters flooding the reality stars with compliments. One person said they thought “Southern Charm” had the “most stunningly gorgeous women” of all Bravo shows, adding that Kennedy “is a hot head and constantly running his jealous mouth.”

Another agreed, “James talks shit because he knows none of you ladies would give him the time of day.” Someone else told the women that they were all “hot af James can stay pressed.”

In fact, the comments were filled with people saying Dennis, Flowers and Green were looking incredible, and many pointed out that Shep Rose “messed up.” Green and Rose split up this summer after the longtime “Southern Charm” star was unable to completely commit to his relationship with Green, they revealed at the reunion. “Beautiful ladies! Shep you messed up!” someone wrote.

Another told them that they all deserved better, asking, “Shep who? Austin who?” Flowers and Austen Kroll shared at the season 8 reunion that they also weren’t in a relationship.

Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose Broke Up in July 2022 & Olivia Flowers Confirmed at the Reunion That She Wasn’t Dating Austen Kroll

“Southern Charm” season 8 wrapped recently with a two-part reunion and there hasn’t been any word yet on the next season. However, the situation of many of the show’s cast members has changed since season 8 was filmed in the fall of 2021, as several of them pointed out at the reunion.

Flowers shared that she and Kroll were no longer dating as she said she’d been ready to start a committed relationship but that he “couldn’t figure it out.”

Green and Rose, who split in July 2022, spoke about their breakup and Green became emotional talking about how quickly Rose rebounded from their two-year relationship. At BravoCon2022, Rose said the two exes were hopefully on the path to “get to a nice place” but that their breakup had been very difficult.

