Former Southern Charm Star Blames Kathryn Dennis for Their Exit

Kathryn Dennis is a central figure on “Southern Charm” and has been throughout its 8 seasons, but one former cast member has accused Dennis of being the reason that others have left the show.

Landon Clements spoke with Us Weekly recently and was asked if she thought many former “Southern Charm” stars left because of Dennis and she replied right away, “1,000 percent. No doubt about it. I certainly did,” she added. Later in the interview, Clements added:

There became so much negativity especially around the Thomas [Ravenel] and Kathryn saga, and it’s just nobody wanted to be a part of that. It was in my opinion grotesque, all of it.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Clements Said Dennis Doesn’t Treat People Well & Is Trying to Stay Relevant

Clements gave more context about why she felt Dennis was such a problem and shaded her former Bravo co-star. “It’s just, again, this whole, you know, the single mother thing,” Clements told Us Weekly. “She just manipulates everything into whatever it is that she needs in that moment.”

The former Bravo star said she met Dennis’ boyfriend recently, adding, “I mean they are now split,” likely referring to Chleb Ravenell. “Just the way she treats people, it’s not how I treat people,” Clements added. “It was too much negativity.” She added:

What she did to [Cameran Eubanks] and spreading the rumors about her husband I mean that’s just deplorable and I don’t, you know, support that or encourage that. I don’t like hiding behind the fact [that], ‘Well, I’m a mother.’ So what? That means you should be an extra good person and go out of your way to do things [better], you know?

Clements was asked if she was surprised that Dennis was still a regular cast member on the show after eight seasons and she responded with some shade toward Dennis. “I mean she has nothing else going on in her life so she will do whatever she can to stay relevant,” Clements said. “She hasn’t parlayed it into any other businesses, she hasn’t created anything outside of the show for herself which is sort of insane when you realize the amount of opportunities and the amount of doors that Bravo has allowed us. I think that alone says a lot about [her].”

Clements Spoke About Her Friendship With Ravenel & Shared Where She Stands With Dennis Today

Clements also spoke about the infamous rumors that she had a fling with Ravenel, sharing that they ruined their chances of a real friendship. “I hate that [Kathryn] tried to manipulate that Thomas and I were having an affair,” she said. “To this day, Thomas and I have never had any sort of relationship besides a friendship. That also just destroyed our friendship. I didn’t feel comfortable even, like, being in his presence.”

In terms of where she stands with Dennis today, she said, “I pray Kathryn finds love in her heart for herself… She will never be a friend of mine, but I hope she finds peace for herself so that she can be the best mother she can be,” she told Us Weekly.

“I haven’t seen her in years,” she added. “I hate to say I don’t care because I, in some ways, do, because I’ll forever in a way be entangled in this.”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother