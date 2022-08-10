Fans React to Kathryn Dennis’ ‘Unfiltered’ Look

Kathryn Dennis made her return to “Watch What Happens Live” on August 4 in light of the 8th season of “Southern Charm” airing now and the OG cast member was true to form with sharp lines and quick retorts.

However, one frequent comment from many fans watching was how good Dennis looked on WWHL, with many saying she’s had a big glow-up since season 8 of “Southern Charm” was filmed in the fall of 2021. Dennis posted a couple of photos of her WWHL appearance on Instagram along with the caption, “There she goes being overly dramatic and by she I mean me.”

She received tons of compliments from fans in the comments of her post and responded to a few, including one person who said, “I LOVE the natural looking hair. Great color on you. You look healthy! And I like the idea of going back to your roots and wanting a country boy. Sounds like way less drama.” Dennis replied, “ain’t that the truth.” She told someone else that her wig color was “matched to my natural color.”

Fans Praised Dennis Over Her Recent Look & Said Her Hair, Makeup & Body Were Looking Fantastic

Dennis’ Instagram comments were filled with compliments from fans, with one person who said, “This is your best hair/makeup/look yet! You are STUNNING!” Someone else wrote, “This is the look for you girl!!! Absolutely stunning!” One person commented, “you’ve never looked better.” Someone said, “Best look since Southern Charm started!”

In addition to her Instagram comments, Dennis was also complimented on Reddit in a thread titled, “Kathryn looks great on WWHL.” One person wrote, “She does look great, I hope she is feeling healthy. She is so unfiltered right now omg.” Someone else said, “She looks fantastic! … Whatever she’s doing, she needs to keep doing! I fully support it.”

One person commented, “So glad she went back to red, and it’s a natural looking red. That is her color and I hope she sticks with it!” Someone else said, “I came looking for this post. She’s 🔥. She’s not over kill on the makeup and her hair is perfect. I hope she keeps this look for awhile.” One person commented, “And her dress was flattering and her body looks great – very well done head to toe!”

Someone said, “Where has this Kathryn been all season?? Dressed like an adult woman, and looking fabulous.” Yet another Redditor wrote, “This is the best she’s looked in a while! Looks more like herself and less like an Instagram filter.” Someone agreed, “Wow MEGABABE ! She has fire pics from tonight on her insta. Yes! This is the original f****** fab Kathryn!” In another Reddit thread, one person wrote, “I love Kathryn’s dress! Especially the color with her hair color.” Another agreed, “Wow! She looks GREAT!!”

During Her WWHL Appearance, Dennis Said Madison LeCroy Was on a ‘Shade Tour’

During her WWHL appearance, Dennis gave her opinion about a lot of situations and even spoke about the tension in the first few episodes between Austen Kroll and his ex Madison LeCroy. Andy Cohen asked Dennis and Olivia Flowers, who was sharing the stage with Dennis on August 4, if they thought Kroll had the right to be upset that LeCroy didn’t tell him she was engaged.

Dennis said she would only really expect her best friends to tell her they’re engaged whereas Flowers said, “If she was completely out of his life and wasn’t always trying to control him and come back in, sending him late-night text messages, then of course I would think that was silly.”

Flowers said LeCroy recently texted Kroll late at night to tell him she didn’t want to fight anymore and then Flowers added, “It was like, ‘alright well you’re the only one on your shade tour,’ she had some lovely things to say about me on that tour.” Dennis then chimed in, “She’s been on a world tour [of shade] since [the affair rumors with] A-Rod came out.” The “Southern Charm” OG then clarified that she loves LeCroy anyway.

